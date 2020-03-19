James Middleton Throws Social Distancing 'Dinner Party' for His Dogs: 'Who Wants to Join?'

James Middleton is spending some quality time with his furry friends during social distancing.

Kate Middleton‘s younger brother, 32, took to Instagram to show his followers that though he may currently be socially distancing himself from the public, he’s still very much interacting with his beloved dogs Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel.

On Wednesday night, he uploaded two pictures of his dog crew around a dinner table, politely sitting in their assigned seats with napkins around their necks and dog kibble on ceramic plates.

“Socialising while social distancing 🍷🍝🐾,” he captioned the post. “Who wants to join? #bestdinnerpartyever“

James also posted a story of the gathering on his Instagram, accompanied with the song “L’amour, l’amour, l’amour” by Bon Entendeur and emojis of a wine glass, spaghetti and dog paws with the caption, “Dinner party. Reinventing social distancing.”

James normally likes to use Instagram as a platform to discuss mental health and highlight how his dogs Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel have helped him get back on track in his life.

In early February, James returned to Instagram after an almost two-month social media detox to open up the conversation about clinical depression once more. He uploaded an adorable photo of himself smiling on his bike, with his furry sidekicks in the front, cycling on Albert Bridge in London.

“We’re back 🐾 After a detox of all things social media Me, Ella & Co + our beloved bike are back 📸 . It’s been over a year now since writing publicaly about my experiences with clinical depression & how my dogs played a vital role in my recovery 🗣,” he captioned he post.

He added, “This year I want to focus on hi-lighting how amazing dogs really are, not just from a pet perspective, but how your physical & mental health can benefit too (and much more)🐶.”

James, who announced his engagement to Alizee Thevenet in October, has credited his dogs with providing emotional support during his battle with depression.

“I recognize, too, the role my dogs — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel — have played in my recovery,” he wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Mail.

“Ella, particularly, has been my constant companion for ten years and she’s been with me to all my therapy sessions. In her own particular way, she has kept me going,” he continued. “As a result, Ella and I now volunteer with the Pets As Therapy charity and Ella is a fully-fledged therapy dog for PAT.”

James’ sister Kate, brother-in-law Prince William and Prince Harry have all made mental health a key part of their public work.

