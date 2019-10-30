James Middleton Shares the Perfect Midweek Pick-Me-Up Featuring His Adorable Dog, Mabel!

James Middleton‘s dog is taking over his Instagram with a special message!

Kate Middleton‘s younger brother — who recently announced his engagement to French financial analyst Alizee Thevenet — added another adorable dog video to his social media account on Wednesday, this time giving the spotlight to his golden retriever, Mabel.

The close-up clip of Mabel’s nose is set to Nelly Furtado’s hit song “I’m Like A Bird” — and James makes sure to tell followers to watch with their sound on.

“You’re beautiful, that’s for sure. You’ll never ever fade,” the lyrics say.

“Mabel has something to tell you🐾 ❤️,” James captioned the post, with the reminder that “dogs only speak the truth 🎶.” He also added a number of hashtags including “#boopmynose.”

Mabel has been a fixture of James’ Instagram page since he introduced the pet in March 2017. “Welcome to the pack Mabel,” he captioned a photo of Mabel as a small puppy. Since then, Mabel has been gaining likes with her adorable method of drying off, athletic jumps into the pool and sometimes naughty antics.

In a op-ed for the Daily Mail published early this year, James opened up about his battle with depression, recounting his darkest moments before seeking treatment. He also credited his dogs with providing emotional support.

“I recognize, too, the role my dogs — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel — have played in my recovery,” he wrote.

“Ella, particularly, has been my constant companion for ten years and she’s been with me to all my therapy sessions. In her own particular way, she has kept me going,” he continued. “As a result, Ella and I now volunteer with the Pets As Therapy charity and Ella is a fully-fledged therapy dog for PAT.”

In fact, James brought Ella as his date for the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London last month. The pup walked the red carpet sporting a black and tartan “Pets as Therapy” jacket to represent a UK animal therapy charity.

James, 32, shared a photo of his black cocker spaniel Ella on Instagram in honor of World Mental Health Day, the global initiative to spread awareness and stop the stigma surrounding mental issues on Thursday.

“This is Ella & these are the eyes which helped me get through the insufferable darkness 🐾 👁 ,” he captioned the photo. “The gentle touch of your wet nose and a loving lick was enough to make me feel brave. I will forever be in your debt. Thank you Ella 🐾 ❤️”