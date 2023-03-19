James Middleton Shares Rare Photo with His Mom Carole to Mark U.K. Mother's Day

"You make my world go around," James wrote on Instagram in honor of his mother

By
Published on March 19, 2023
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp-jPgEI7Wu/?hl=en. James Middleton/Instagram
Photo: James Middleton/Instagram

James Middleton is celebrating U.K. Mother's Day with a rare photo of his mother, Carole Middleton.

In honor of the annual holiday, which is known as "Mothering Sunday" and celebrated in the U.K. this year on Sunday, the entrepreneur shared an adorable photo with his mother on Instagram.

In the snapshot, the mother and son smile as James, 35, wraps his arms around Carole, 68.

"You make my world go around ❤️ Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there and especially to this one ☝️," wrote James.

James is the younger brother of Kate Middleton, who celebrated U.K. Mother's Day with a post of her own.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp99RBWtx_V/?hl=en. Matt Porteous
Matt Porteous

"Happy Mother's Day from our family to yours ❤️," Kate, 41, captioned the sweet photo of herself and her three kids on the joint Instagram page she shares with her husband Prince William.

In the photo, the Princess of Wales sits in a tree beside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In a second photo shared, Kate can be seen holding Prince Louis in her arms as she smiles down at her youngest child.

