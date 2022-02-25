James Middleton Shares a New Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Puppy

Kate's younger brother gifted the Cambridge family with their new pet, who was part of a litter by his dog Luna

Kate Middleton and Prince William haven't shared many details about the four-legged addition to their family last year, but her younger brother just shared an adorable new photo featuring the Cambridge pet alongside her siblings.

It's believed that their new pet, whose name has not been publicly shared yet, is one of the three black puppies, the same color as Lupo.

This isn't the first time James has gifted his sister with an adorable pet. He also gave Lupo, one of his beloved dog Ella's puppies, to the couple in 2012 — the year before Prince George was born. James kept Lupo's sister, Luna, who is the mother of the Cambridges' current dog.

James — who has six dogs of his own — hinted at his hand in helping his sister's family welcome their second dog in his Instagram caption.

"Over the years I've helped many friends, family and followers come to the right decision on adding a four-legged addition to the family," he wrote.

In the blog post, James also gave some insight into his and Kate's experiences with pets growing up.

"I was 11 when we got our first family dog, Tilly, and I remember all of the feelings of excitement and nervousness like it was yesterday!" he said.

While not much is known about Kate and Prince William's new pet, the duo recently revealed that their most recent addition is a girl. During a January visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital, they met a cockapoo puppy named Alfie who will be trained as a therapy dog to support patients and workers at the hospital.

As they took turns holding Alfie, Kate said with a laugh, "Our dog is going to be very upset. She's going to be like, 'Where have you been?' "

William, 39, and Kate, 40, announced the sad news of Lupo's death on Nov. 22, 2020.

"Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much," they wrote on social media, alongside a photo of the cocker spaniel.

Years later, it was revealed that the royal couple got their dog to help them at a difficult time, when Prince William was about to head to the Falkland Islands for a six-week-long deployment.