James Middleton Shares 'First Family Photo' and Thanks Fans for 'Incredible Support'

James Middleton has thanked the public for the “incredible support” they’ve shown since he has opened up out about his mental health struggles.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Kate Middleton’s younger brother said he’s been “truly touched” by the backing he has received since candidly calling his depression a “cancer of the mind” in January.

“Today I wanted to say thank you. 🙏 Thank you for the incredible support shown towards my speaking publicly about my illness. Depression,” Middleton, 32 – who also has dyslexia and Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) — said in his post, along with a “family photo” of him with his fiancée, 30-year-old financial analyst Alizee Thevenet, and his beloved dogs.

“It would be a full time job to reply to each person, but know I’m truly touched by the messages & those that have shared their stories and journeys with me.”

Since speaking out about his depression, Middleton — who contemplated suicide until he followed the mental health lead of sister Kate, 37, brother-in-law Prince William and Prince Harry — has revealed that he uses the unusual hobby of beekeeping as “a chance to escape” his own mind.

“I’m fascinated by the little creatures,” he Instagrammed in August. “From their waggle dance to the queen laying her own body weight in eggs a day… there‘s a lot to be said about these humble little creatures.”

The uncle to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and 18-month-old Prince Louis has also been very clear that his dogs Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel have also played a key role in his recovery — as has Thevenet, who accepted his proposal in September.

“Not that long ago I had forgotten what it was like to laugh with genuine happiness- today I don’t have to pretend to smile,” Middleton added in his post alongside an image of him enjoying a cup of tea with Thevenet and his dogs in England’s stunning Lake District.

“I am not cured from depression – I don’t think there is one,” he added. “However, I have learnt the tools to keep control, every day I look after my mental health as much as I do my physical health. And remember as one wise person once said, ‘Life is about the journey, not the destination.’ “