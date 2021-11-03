James Middleton Shares Dog Selfie After Taking an 'Unintentional' Post-Wedding Social Media Break

James Middleton — and his dogs! — are back on social media.

Kate Middleton's younger brother shared an adorable selfie with one of his cocker spaniels (likely his beloved Ella) on Instagram Wednesday, breaking his "unintentional" social media detox following his September wedding to Alizée Thevenet.

"I've been so immersed in embracing & enjoying the first few months of being with my new wife ❤️ I've realised I have unintentionally taken a social detox… which I suppose is no bad thing… 🤔," he captioned the snap. "BUT we are back - hope you don't mind."

It's not rare for James, 34, to sometimes go weeks without new posts on Instagram, and he encouraged others to take a break from social media occasionally.

"I highly recommend taking a social media detox from time to time - in fact I believe the saying is disconnect to reconnect," he said.

James continued, "Over the last few months many of you have reached out…and thank you for checking up on me it means a lot."

James' last post on September 12 was a shot announcing that he was a married man. The selfie showed a smiling Alizée — and was even photobombed by his golden retriever, Mabel!

"Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷," he wrote. "Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village [of] Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️."

James told Hello! magazine that dogs Ella and Mabel were given the role of "flower girls" and welcomed guests. And following the town hall ceremony, the couple drove off to their beachside reception in a vintage 2CV.

"We couldn't be happier," he shared. "It was wonderful to finally celebrate with family and friends despite the challenges of a global pandemic but we were relaxed and knew the day would eventually come."

François Arizzi, mayor of Bormes-les-Mimosas who officiated the civil union inside the local town hall, told local publication Var Matin that although Kate, Prince William and their three children attended the wedding, they "did not want to steal the show from the newlyweds."

"I was able to interact with [William and Kate] in very poor English," the mayor quipped. "We talked about the charms of Bormes-les-Mimosas and its climate, banalities.... It was a simple moment, and I wasn't more impressive than that!"

"Prince William did not have any formal attire but wore a beige and off-white suit," added Arrizi, who said Kate wore "a long dress of a very light green color."

As for the bride, Alizée wore the same wedding dress that her mother-in-law Carole Middleton wore for her big day 41 years earlier.