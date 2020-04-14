James Middleton Shares Adorable Instagram of His Dog Mabel and Her New 'Little Friend'

Image zoom Backgrid

James Middleton’s posse of furry friends is growing!

On Easter Sunday, Kate Middleton‘s younger brother, 32, shared an adorable Instagram post of his dog Mabel and a baby chick. In the first slide, he posted a close-up video of the chick atop Mabel’s head with Norah Jones’ “Everybody Needs a Best Friend” playing in the background. The second slide featured a cute image of Mabel facing the camera with the chick resting on her head.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Happy Easter from Mabel & her little friend 🐣 🐾,” the post was captioned. “It’s a strange world we’re living in at the moment & I’m amazed how communities are putting differences aside coming together 🤝 ❤️”

RELATED: James Middleton Highlights Importance of ‘Unconditional Love’ From ‘Loyal Pets’ During Coronavirus

Image zoom James Middleton’s dog Mabel and her new chick friend James Middleton/Instagram

Image zoom James Middleton’s dog Mabel and her new chick friend James Middleton/Instagram

“Stay home, stay safe #thankshealthheroes,” the caption concluded.

Mabel is just one of Middleton’s five beloved dogs. He is also the proud owner to Ella, Inca, Luna and Zulu.

Last week, Middleton highlighted the importance of pets during a time where many people are in lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, including the United Kingdom via an Instagram post. Middleton also announced he is launching Paw Print Fund, an organization dedicated to aiding animal welfare charities.

RELATED: James Middleton Throws Social Distancing ‘Dinner Party’ for His Dogs: ‘Who Wants to Join?’

“Who else is experiencing friendship, comfort and unconditional love ❤️ from their loyal pets during this difficult time? 🐾 I want to give a big shout out to all our pets who our keeping us calm and helping us carry on!” the caption read.

It continued, “With this in mind today I’m launching The Paw Print Fund 🐾 in aid of animal welfare charities who support our nations animals & pets, be it helping to raise vital funds enabling these charities to continue with there amazing work and also support pet owners who have been affected by the pandemic and maybe struggling to look after their pets.”

Middleton then said money raised by The Paw Print Fund will go into other animal charity organizations such as RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), Battersea, an organization dedicated to dogs and cats, and Dogs Trust, the U.K.’s largest dog welfare charity.

RELATED: James Middleton Posts Rare Message About ‘Wonderful’ Sister Kate Middleton’s Royal Work

Image zoom James Middleton and his dogs Flick Digital/Shutterstock

“In time I hope we can support more charities,” the post concluded. “Together, we can help support pets and their owners, helping them stay in their homes and prevent rescue centres from being overwhelmed.”

Middleton often uses Instagram as a platform to discuss mental health and highlight how his dogs Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel have helped him get back on track in his life.

In early February, Middleton returned to Instagram after an almost two-month social media break to open up the conversation about clinical depression once more. He uploaded an adorable photo of himself smiling on his bike, with his furry sidekicks in the front, cycling on Albert Bridge in London.

RELATED: James Middleton Returns to Instagram (with His Dogs!) After Social Media ‘Detox’: ‘We’re Back’

Image zoom James Middleton and his dogs James Middleton/Instagram

“We’re back 🐾 After a detox of all things social media Me, Ella & Co + our beloved bike are back 📸 . It’s been over a year now since writing publicaly about my experiences with clinical depression & how my dogs played a vital role in my recovery 🗣,” he captioned he post.

He added, “This year I want to focus on hi-lighting how amazing dogs really are, not just from a pet perspective, but how your physical & mental health can benefit too (and much more)🐶.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Middleton, who announced his engagement to Alizée Thevenet in October, has credited his dogs with providing emotional support during his battle with depression.

“I recognize, too, the role my dogs — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel — have played in my recovery,” he wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Mail.