Kate Middleton's younger brother reminisced on "56 days of early starts, lots of poo and half eaten socks" with the six puppies

James Middleton Admits He 'Might Cry' as He Says Goodbye to His Dog's Litter of Puppies

It's a bittersweet goodbye for James Middleton.

Kate Middleton's younger brother dedicated an Instagram post to his dog Luna's six puppies on Friday as he sees them off to their new forever homes. James and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet posed with the litter along with the animal lover's other beloved dogs.

"56 days ago you were born, 56 days of early starts, lots of poo and half eaten socks but 56 days of pure joy watching you grow. But now it’s time for you go," he captioned the post.

"I am sad to see you go, and yes I might cry but it will be with happiness as each of your new homes are bursting with love," he continued. "You might be scared at first, thats ok. Just be yourself and you will never understand how much happiness you will bring to your new families and all the people you meet. Make me proud, & remember to write."

James also included an adorable video of the puppies playing in the grass — and thanking him with lots of kisses.

James announced the arrival of the puppies in May.

"A week ago Luna had three little pups at 5am, but we had to rush to the vets for an emergency c-section where another four pups were delivered," he wrote. "Sadly one didn’t make it but there are six healthy little pups suckling away happy as can be."

Kate's brother went on to share that while he wouldn’t be keeping the puppies himself, as "they all have lovely homes waiting for them” and that he would be “donating all the money from the sale of the pups” to Pets As Therapy, a U.K. charity he works as an ambassador for.

James is also a proud owner of dogs Ella, Inca, Zulu and Mabel — and the newest member of the gang, Nala!

In a candid January 2019 op-ed for the Daily Mail, James, 33, recounted how he overcame "debilitating inertia" by packing his dogs into his car and driving to the bucolic Lake District in northwest England. Surrounded by the hills, lakes and clean air, he was able to calm his mind with "solitary walks on snow-capped mountains,” he wrote.

"I recognize, too, the role my dogs — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel — have played in my recovery," he added. “Ella, particularly, has been my constant companion for ten years and she’s been with me to all my therapy sessions. In her own particular way, she has kept me going."

He announced in April that he would be launching the Paw Print Fund, an organization dedicated to aiding animal welfare charities.

“With this in mind today I’m launching The Paw Print Fund 🐾 in aid of animal welfare charities who support our nations animals & pets, be it helping to raise vital funds enabling these charities to continue with there amazing work and also support pet owners who have been affected by the pandemic and maybe struggling to look after their pets,” he continued. “Together, we can help support pets and their owners, helping them stay in their homes and prevent rescue centres from being overwhelmed.”