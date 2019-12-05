James Middleton Says Asking for Help with His Depression Is the 'Bravest Thing I Have Ever Done'

James Middleton is once again opening up about his battle with depression — with the help of his adorable, furry sidekick.

Kate Middleton‘s younger brother headed to Instagram on Thursday to encourage those in need to try Shout, a 24-7 support textline that has been promoted by members of the royal family including Kate, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Captioning a photo of one of his black cocker spaniels (likely Ella, who James has called his “constant companion”), he wrote, “Two years ago today I called my GP [general practitioner] and asked for help. It was the bravest thing I have ever done & without doubt the most rewarding. The journey was long & difficult but that phone call was the start of a new beginning. Not everyone has a GP they can call but @giveusashoutinsta is a 24/7 crisis text line. It’s a place to go if you’re struggling to cope and you need immediate help.”

The pup is pictured with The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy in her mouth, which James said, “Every Christmas tree should have this book under it this year.”

James, 32, also quoted the book: ” ‘What’s the bravest thing you’ve ever said?” asked the boy. ‘Help,’ said the horse.”

James, who recently announced his engagement to Alizee Thevenet, has credited his dogs with providing emotional support during his battle with depression.

“I recognize, too, the role my dogs — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel — have played in my recovery,” he wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Mail.

“Ella, particularly, has been my constant companion for ten years and she’s been with me to all my therapy sessions. In her own particular way, she has kept me going,” he continued. “As a result, Ella and I now volunteer with the Pets As Therapy charity and Ella is a fully-fledged therapy dog for PAT.”

In an interview with The Telegraph, James said he “couldn’t do anything” before he began seeking treatment for depression a little over a year ago.

“I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t read a book, I couldn’t watch a film, I couldn’t eat,” he recalled, noting that he also found it difficult to talk to his family.

“The fact is, no matter what experience someone has, your family members are the hardest people [to talk to]… You also have a very different way of interacting with your family than you do with your friends.” he said. “I’m the youngest child, so I think that’s normal. And they are so tuned into you that they can see what other people can’t.”