“I cannot wait to share many adventures with her and the rest of the pack," Middleton wrote

James Middleton Shares Adorable Instagram of His New Puppy — and Her Name is Familiar!

James Middleton just delivered the quarantine cuteness we all need!

Kate Middleton's younger brother announced the arrival of a new puppy on Instagram Monday with the caption, “Introducing Nala Middleton ❤️🐾”

“She is daughter of Zulu & granddaughter of Ella,” he added, referring to two of his long-term companions. “I cannot wait to share many adventures with her and the rest of the pack 🐾⛰”

Then, in a cryptic clue, he added “(Ps more very exciting news to share soon 👀).”

In his Instagram stories, he noted that the sweet new puppy is "10 weeks old today." The name Nala is familiar to fans of the 1994 Disney classic The Lion King. (Most recently, Beyoncé voiced Nala in the live-action version of the animated film.)

Image zoom James Middleton shares new puppy Nala on Instagram James Middleton/Instagram

James is a passionate dog owner who credits his pack of pooches with helping him beat depression.

In a candid January 2019 op-ed for the Daily Mail, James, 33, recounted how he overcame “debilitating inertia” by packing dogs Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel into his car and driving to the bucolic Lake District in northwest England.

Image zoom James Middleton's new puppy Nala James Middleton/Instagram

Surrounded by the hills, lakes, and clean air, he was able to calm his mind with “solitary walks on snow-capped mountains,” he wrote.

“I recognize, too, the role my dogs — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel — have played in my recovery,” he added. “Ella, particularly, has been my constant companion for ten years and she’s been with me to all my therapy sessions. In her own particular way, she has kept me going.”

In April, James highlighted the importance of pets during a time where many people around the world are in lockdown via an Instagram post. He also announced he is launching Paw Print Fund, an organization dedicated to aiding animal welfare charities.

“Who else is experiencing friendship, comfort and unconditional love ❤️ from their loyal pets during this difficult time? 🐾 I want to give a big shout out to all our pets who our keeping us calm and helping us carry on!” the caption read.

The post continued, “With this in mind today I’m launching The Paw Print Fund 🐾 in aid of animal welfare charities who support our nations animals & pets, be it helping to raise vital funds enabling these charities to continue with there amazing work and also support pet owners who have been affected by the pandemic and maybe struggling to look after their pets.”

James said money raised by The Paw Print Fund will go into other animal charity organizations such as RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), Battersea, an organization dedicated to dogs and cats, and Dogs Trust, the U.K.’s largest dog welfare charity.

And in February, following a two-month break from social media, James — who has been frank about his struggles with ADHD and dyslexia — shared a photo cycling across Albert Bridge in London with his furry sidekicks in front.

“After a detox of all things social media Me, Ella & Co + our beloved bike are back. It’s been over a year now since writing publicly about my experiences with clinical depression & how my dogs played a vital role in my recovery,” he captioned the post.