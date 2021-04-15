James Middleton Reveals New Member of the Family on His 34th Birthday!

“He now thinks he’s a spaniel,” joked dog-lover James about Captain, a baby sheep who is partially blind and was rejected by his mother

James Middleton has a new four-legged friend to share in his birthday celebrations: a baby sheep!

"So you might be wondering why there is a little lamb in the photo," James posted on Instagram in celebration of his 34th birthday, Thursday, alongside an image of a tiny lamb riding shotgun in his Land Rover alongside faithful spaniel, Ella.

"Well Captain is partially blind & rejected by his mother so we've adopted him," he added, before joking "...although I think he now thinks he's a spaniel 🐾"

"Today is my Birthday & I'm celebrating with my wonderful fiancee Alizee, and of course all the dogs and a new member of the pack 🐑," continued James, who is expected to tie the knot with French financial analyst Alizee Thevenet later this year.

In a poignant nod to his well-publicized struggles with depression and dyslexia, Kate Middleton's younger brother also opened up about the support his furry friends have given him during the most troubled times in his life – and, in the case of spaniel Ella, even helped him to find love.

"I always reflect on my Birthday and I'm truly so thankful to Ella for bringing me so much happiness into my life," wrote James. "She was the one who introduced me to Alizee, she supported me during my experience with clinical depression, she has kept me young & active."

She is also "the driving force" behind James's decision to launch dog happiness and wellbeing company Ella & Co, added James.

To mark the occasion of his birthday, the company also posted an image of its founder celebrating his big day wearing a sparkling blue birthday hat and surrounded by multi-colored confetti.

"To everyone on here who's followed the Ella & Co journey, thank you for all the encouragement you have given me and the company over the past year," wrote James.