James Middleton Returns to Instagram (with His Dogs!) After Social Media 'Detox' to Discuss Depression: 'We're Back'

After almost two months away from social media, James Middleton is back on Instagram.

Kate Middleton‘s younger brother, 32, posted on Tuesday to open up the discussion on clinical depression once more, and underscored how his dogs Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel have helped him get back on track.

The photo shows James smiling on his bike, with his furry sidekicks in the front, cycling on Albert Bridge in London.

“We’re back 🐾 After a detox of all things social media Me, Ella & Co + our beloved bike are back 📸 . It’s been over a year now since writing publicaly about my experiences with clinical depression & how my dogs played a vital role in my recovery 🗣,” he captioned he post.

RELATED: James Middleton Says Asking for Help with His Depression Is the ‘Bravest Thing I Have Ever Done’

He added, “This year I want to focus on hi-lighting how amazing dogs really are, not just from a pet perspective, but how your physical & mental health can benefit too (and much more)🐶.”

Since speaking out about his depression, Middleton has revealed that he uses the hobby of beekeeping as “a chance to escape” his own mind.

RELATED: James Middleton and Fiancé Alizee Thevenet Go Christmas Tree Shopping — with His Famous Dog Bike!

“I’m fascinated by the little creatures,” he Instagrammed in August. “From their waggle dance to the queen laying her own body weight in eggs a day… there‘s a lot to be said about these humble little creatures.”

James, who announced his engagement to Alizee Thevenet in October, mostly credits his dogs with providing emotional support during his battle with depression.

Image zoom James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet with their dogs. James Middleton/Instagram

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“I recognize, too, the role my dogs — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel — have played in my recovery,” he wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Mail.

“Ella, particularly, has been my constant companion for ten years and she’s been with me to all my therapy sessions. In her own particular way, she has kept me going,” he continued. “As a result, Ella and I now volunteer with the Pets As Therapy charity and Ella is a fully-fledged therapy dog for PAT.”

James’ sister Kate, brother-in-law Prince William and Prince Harry have all made mental health a key part of their public work.