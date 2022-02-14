The couple tied the knot in the south of France in September 2021 with Kate Middleton and Prince William in attendance

James Middleton Prepares Perfect Valentine's Treat for His Wife: 'The Way to a French Girl's Heart'

James Middleton knows the way to his French wife's heart on Valentine's Day: fondue!

Kate Middleton's younger brother and his wife Alizee Thevenet tucked into the melted treat in a sweet video shared by James on Instagram on Monday.

"The way to a French girl's heart. Happy Valentine's Day," he captioned the clip, which shows the couple sitting near a romantic wood-burning fire as they enjoy a pot of fondue.

Two of James' beloved dogs also make a cameo in the candid video. He also shared a photo of Thevenet posing with four of the couple's pups. James previously shared how his dogs have helped him with his depression.

"Dogs don't just change lives...they save them," he said. "They're a very, very loyal companion."

Kate Middleton's brother popped the question to the French financial analyst — who is trilingual and grew up in Germany, Indonesia, Chile, France, Belgium and England — in September 2019. However, their wedding plans were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple tied the knot in the idyllic hilltop village of Bormes-les-Mimosas in the south of France in September 2021. Both Kate and Prince William were in attendance.

According to François Arizzi, mayor of Bormes-les-Mimosas, "Prince William and Kate [Middleton] were there but they did not want to steal the show from the newlyweds, Alizée Thevenet and James Middleton, who is a very nice boy."

alizee thevenet Alizee Thevenet | Credit: james middleton/ instagram

"I was able to interact with [William and Kate] in very poor English," the mayor told local publication Var Matin. "We talked about the charms of Bormes-les-Mimosas and its climate, banalities…. It was a simple moment, and I wasn't more impressive than that!"

James, 34, broke the news of his long-awaited nuptials by posting that he had "married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs."

"Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️," he added.

and james middletonalizee thevenet James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet | Credit: Pool/Max Mumby/Getty

James isn't the only one with ties to the royal family getting into the Valentine's Day spirit.

Former rugby star, Mike Tindall, who is married to the Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, shared a photo on Instagram of his casual Valentine's Day date with his wife.

"Bringing Valentine's Day to The Green Room!" he captioned his Instagram Story.

mike tindall zara phillips Mike and Zara Tindall | Credit: Mike Tindall/Instagram

