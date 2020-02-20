James Middleton Posts Rare Message About 'Wonderful' Sister Kate Middleton's Royal Work

Image zoom James Middleton and Kate Middleton Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images/Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage

James Middleton is showing support for his sister Kate Middleton.

The royal’s younger brother, 32, shared a rare Instagram on Thursday in support of his sister’s initiative on childhood development called the 5 Big Questions on the Under Fives survey. While James has opened up about his private battle with depression over the past year, he rarely speaks out about his sister’s role within the royal family.

In true James fashion, he also included a cute dog photo in his post. Kate’s brother has shared that his beloved dogs have provided emotional support over the years. The first image of his Instagram slide shows himself as a young boy posing with his grandparents’ British bulldog named Gibson on a leash, while the second is an official promotion picture of Kate’s initiative.

“This isn’t a post about dogs…brace yourselves….BUT it’s in huge support of my wonderful Sister’s ‘Early Years’ initiative to ask ‘5 big questions on the under fives’ 📋,” the post was captioned. “If you have 5 minutes & live in the UK join the biggest conversation on early childhood.”

“Like me even if you don’t have children, your own experiences will help invest in the future of the next generation (link in bio) .📸 Me as a boy with my grandparents British Bulldog Gibson 🐾 .#5bigquestions,” it continued.

James normally likes to use Instagram as a platform to discuss mental health and highlight how his dogs Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel have helped him get back on track in his life.

Earlier this month, James returned to Instagram after an almost two-month social media detox to open up the conversation about clinical depression once more. He uploaded an adorable photo of himself smiling on his bike, with his furry sidekicks in the front, cycling on Albert Bridge in London.

“We’re back 🐾 After a detox of all things social media Me, Ella & Co + our beloved bike are back 📸 . It’s been over a year now since writing publicaly about my experiences with clinical depression & how my dogs played a vital role in my recovery 🗣,” he captioned he post.

He added, “This year I want to focus on hi-lighting how amazing dogs really are, not just from a pet perspective, but how your physical & mental health can benefit too (and much more)🐶.”

James, who announced his engagement to Alizee Thevenet in October, mostly credits his dogs with providing emotional support during his battle with depression.

“I recognize, too, the role my dogs — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel — have played in my recovery,” he wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Mail.

“Ella, particularly, has been my constant companion for ten years and she’s been with me to all my therapy sessions. In her own particular way, she has kept me going,” he continued. “As a result, Ella and I now volunteer with the Pets As Therapy charity and Ella is a fully-fledged therapy dog for PAT.”

James’ sister Kate, brother-in-law Prince William and Prince Harry have all made mental health a key part of their public work.