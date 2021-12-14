James Middleton Poses with a Turkey — and His Dog Looks Hungry

James Middleton is back with more pet-friendly tips — just in time for the holidays.

Kate Middleton's animal-loving brother continued his blog series on his dog food company Ella & Co.'s website, this time tackling the foods and drinks for pets to avoid during the Christmas season. He promoted the new post with an attention-grabbing photo on Instagram: posing with his dogs Mabel (a golden retriever) and Nala (a cocker spaniel) while holding a turkey!

James, 34, warns that while the holidays are synonymous with "plenty of tasty temptations," many of these foods can be dangerous to pets. After all, he writes, "An emergency vet trip on Christmas day is the last thing you need!"

He details the common festive treats that pet owners should be extra cautious about around their dogs and other animals, from starters like macadamia nuts to fixtures like stuffing. James even reveals which of his six beloved dogs is most likely to snatch a human snack: he says his cocker spaniel Inka will "eat anything she can get her paws on!"

James concluded his blog post by wishing "you and your dogs a very Merry Christmas and a happy new year!" It's signed from "James & Ella x." James previously opened up about his dog Ella helped him through his battle with depression.

"Ella, particularly, has been my constant companion for ten years and she's been with me to all my therapy sessions. In her own particular way, she has kept me going," he said in a 2019 op-ed for The Daily Mail. "As a result, Ella and I now volunteer with the Pets As Therapy charity and Ella is a fully-fledged therapy dog for PAT."