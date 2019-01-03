Here's the 'Multinational' Woman Who Joined Kate Middleton's Brother on Sexy St. Bart's Getaway

Will Kate Middleton be attending another family wedding in the near future?

James Middleton, the royal mom’s 31-year-old brother, brought along Alizee Thevenet, a French financial analyst based in London, to his family vacation to St. Barts. The pair were spotted enjoying the sunshine, with James wearing bright blue swim trucks while Thevenet sported a one-piece bathing suit with blue and white stripes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two joined James’ sister Pippa, 35, and her husband James Matthews, who recently welcomed their son Arthur Michael William, on the tropical getaway.

“I had the chance to grew up in six different countries: Germany, Indonesia, Chile, France, Belgium and England,” Thevenet says on her LinkedIn profile, in which she describes herself as having a “multinational background.”

This isn’t the first time James, the CEO of personalized marshmallow business Boomf, and Thevenet have been out together. On Dec. 4, she accompanied Kate’s younger brother to the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund’s Christmas Carol Service at St. Luke’s Church. Thevenet hid her face from cameras as they exited the service, at which Meghan Markle gave a reading from the poem “Our Deepest Fear” by Marianne Williamson.

James Middleton and his new girlfriend on Dec. 4 Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

James’ mother, Carole Middleton, recently reflected on her hopes for his love life with U.K. newspaper The Telegraph.

“I’m definitely hands-on. I don’t find it complicated,” Carole said of her approach to motherhood. “My biggest fear [as her children grew up] was that I’d lose my family, but we’ve stayed close. There are times when they say, ‘Can you do this, or that?’ And I can’t quite. But they like the fact that I work. I have two lovely sons-in-law, and I hope I’ll have a lovely daughter-in-law.”

James Middleton

James previously dated Donna Air, an actress seven years his senior who has a daughter named Freya.

“I love Donna very much and Freya is very much part of Donna, and I love them both equally,” he said in a 2016 interview with the Daily Mail. “It’s not ‘Donna’ and ‘Oh, she has a child.’ That’s not how I’ve ever seen it.”

James also added, “Marriage is absolutely not something I’m scared of [but it] isn’t necessarily the be all and end all.”