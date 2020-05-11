James Middleton Just Showed Off a Major Makeover: See the Dramatic Before and After!

James Middleton just gave himself a quarantine makeover!

Kate Middleton's younger brother decided to surprise his fiancée, French financial analyst Alizee Thevenet, by shaving his beard for the first time in seven years.

"Seeing as Alizee and myself were due to get married, well actually this month, she's never seen me without a beard," James says in a video shared to his Instagram page. "So I thought it was about time I showed her what was behind it."

He also says that it isn't Alizee who will have the hardest time adapting to his change in appearance — it's his dogs!

"In fact, what I'm most worried about is these guys might not recognize me afterwards," he joked while petting one of his beloved pups.

Before taking the razor to his beard, James told the camera: "Say goodbye!"

After his shave, James set off to find Alizee, who was sitting outside with his parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

When Alizee caught her first glimpse of her husband-to-be, she screamed and ran towards him with her hands covering her mouth. "That's so weird!" she said with a big smile.

She even pondered aloud if it would be different when they kissed — and found out by planting a peck on his newly smooth cheek.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whose wedding to Princess Beatrice this month was also delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, left a sweet comment: "Adorable video. Big hug to you both x."

Image zoom Alizee and James Middleton jmidy/Instagram

James popped the question to Alizee in Sept. 2019 — and “She said OUI.”

He confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news,” adding a sweet hashtag with their couple nickname, Jalizee, as well as some celebratory emojis.

Image zoom James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet James Middleton/Instagram

James previously highlighted the importance of pets during a time where many people around the world are in lockdown via an Instagram post. He also announced he is launching Paw Print Fund, an organization dedicated to aiding animal welfare charities.

“Who else is experiencing friendship, comfort and unconditional love ❤️ from their loyal pets during this difficult time? 🐾 I want to give a big shout out to all our pets who our keeping us calm and helping us carry on!” the caption read.

It continued, “With this in mind today I’m launching The Paw Print Fund 🐾 in aid of animal welfare charities who support our nations animals & pets, be it helping to raise vital funds enabling these charities to continue with there amazing work and also support pet owners who have been affected by the pandemic and maybe struggling to look after their pets.”

James said money raised by The Paw Print Fund will go into other animal charity organizations such as RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), Battersea, an organization dedicated to dogs and cats, and Dogs Trust, the U.K.’s largest dog welfare charity.