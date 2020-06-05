The younger brother of Kate Middleton shared one of his sweetest photos yet!

James Middleton Just Shared His ‘First Family Photo’ on Instagram — and It’s Adorable

James Middleton is a very proud dog dad!

On Friday, the younger brother of Kate Middleton shared the first photo of all his beloved pups together on Instagram.

“First family photo,” he captioned the adorable photo. “It took a while 🤪 but Nala got the hang of it 🐾 (see next photo!) but it was a special moment capturing three generations together happy & healthy ❤️”

The second slide showed a hilarious clip of Nala sprinting across the yard as the other dogs posed calmly.

James, 33, announced the arrival of his new dog Nala last month.

“She is daughter of Zulu & granddaughter of Ella,” he posted on Instagram, referring to two of his longterm companions. “I cannot wait to share many adventures with her and the rest of the pack.”

Then, in a cryptic clue, he added “(Ps more very exciting news to share soon 👀).”

It was later revealed that six additional puppies were born to his dog Luna.

“6 little friends for Nala to play with,” James wrote on Instagram alongside a series of adorable photos and videos of the tiny pups together with their mom.

James has been candid about how his pets have helped him throughout his battle with depression. He announced in April that he would be launching the Paw Print Fund, an organization dedicated to aiding animal welfare charities.

“Who else is experiencing friendship, comfort and unconditional love ❤️ from their loyal pets during this difficult time? 🐾 I want to give a big shout out to all our pets who our keeping us calm and helping us carry on!” he wrote.

