James Middleton Adds Golden Retriever Puppy to His Dog Pack — and She Shares a Name with a Royal!

Kate Middleton's younger brother previously revealed that his dog Mabel had welcomed a litter of eight puppies this summer

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 02:08 PM
James Middleton Introduces New Puppy — See the First New Pic of the Dog Pack of 7!
James Middleton. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty, James Middleton/instagram

James Middleton's furry family has expanded again!

Kate Middleton's younger brother, 35, previously shared that his golden retriever, Mabel, had welcomed a litter of eight puppies this summer — and on Sunday, he revealed that one of them is officially joining his dog pack.

James shared a photo of his wife, Alizee Thevenet, with Mabel and the new addition captioned, "My Golden Girls." "Many of you have been asking if we kept a puppy from Mabel's recent litter and…of course we did…" he wrote. "Introducing Isla. Her name is a little nod to her Scottish routes."

Isla is a variation of Islay, a Scottish island on the west coast. Isla the puppy also shares her name with a member of the royal family: Isla Phillips, who is the great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, granddaughter of Princess Anne and daughter of Peter Phillips.

The Ella & Co. founder also shared the first photo of his dogs including their newest addition. Isla poses with mom Mabel, as well as James' five cocker spaniels: Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Nala.

Another one of Mabel's puppies — named Bertie after the sweet family nickname for Queen Elizabeth's father, King George VI, whose first name was Albert — has started his training to become a guide dog for a visually impaired person.

"Once all of the necessary checks and paperwork had been concluded, it was time to choose the right puppy," James wrote in a blog post. "This was a tough decision, as they all had such loving temperaments. I followed guidance from Guide Dogs, regarding which of the puppies would be the most suitable; we needed a dog that was a gentle balance of calm and confidence. There was one puppy that continuously showed all the right traits, and the decision was easily made. Guide Dogs agreed; he had the potential to make a fantastic future Guide Dog."

Bertie's training will start with exposure to everyday sights and sounds like vacuum cleaners and doorbells, followed by learning basic commands.

"If he's successful in his training, Bertie will be paired with his potential new companion," James said.

But the cost to support a guide dog is over $65,000. In addition to donating Bertie to Guide Dogs, James pledged to raise the total amount needed to cover the pup's training and retirement. He set up a JustGiving page where others can contribute to support Bertie and view his progress in training.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

James credits his dogs with helping him in his battle with depression. In a candid January 2019 op-ed for the Daily Mail, James recounted how he overcame "debilitating inertia" by packing his dogs into his car and driving to the bucolic Lake District in northwest England. Surrounded by the hills, lakes and clean air, he was able to calm his mind with "solitary walks on snow-capped mountains," he wrote.

"I recognize, too, the role my dogs — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel — have played in my recovery," he added. "Ella, particularly, has been my constant companion for ten years and she's been with me to all my therapy sessions. In her own particular way, she has kept me going."

Related Articles
James Middleton poses for a photograph with his dogs Inka, Luna, Ella and Mabel at a launch event for this year's Crufts and Friends for Life in Green Park, London.
James Middleton's Dog Welcomes a Litter of Golden Retriever Puppies: 'The Most Amazing Mother'
James Middleton puppies
James Middleton Honors Queen Elizabeth by Giving New Puppy a Royal-Inspired Name
james middleton
James Middleton Is Revealing His Dog Training Secrets (Listen Up, Kate and William!)
James Middleton
James Middleton Admits He 'Might Cry' as He Says Goodbye to His Dog's Litter of Puppies
James Middleton dog
James Middleton Shares a Hilarious Video of His Dog Mabel Keeping Cool in the Summer Heat
James Middleton
James Middleton Shares Adorable Instagram of His New Puppy — and Her Name is Familiar!
james middleton
James Middleton Takes His Beloved Dogs on a Bike Ride to Announce His Latest Passion Project
Alizee Middleton and James Middleton attend the switch on of Bulgari's iconic Serpenti Christmas lights at its flagship boutique with a star studded party in conjunction with Save The Children, on November 12, 2021 in London, England
James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet's Relationship Timeline
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 18: James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet attend the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Mr Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 18, 2019 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton's Brother Pays Tribute to Wife Alizee on Anniversary While Honoring Queen Elizabeth
baby Asian elephant
Largest Zoo in the U.K. Names New Baby Elephant with Royal Connection After Queen Elizabeth
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren
mike tindall, James, Viscount Severn
Mike Tindall Puts a Comforting Arm Around James, Viscount Severn, the Queen's Youngest Grandchild
Ella & Co Instagram
James Middleton Opens Up About Revealing His 'Darkest Thoughts' to His Dogs: 'They Won't Tell Anyone Else'
James Middleton
James Middleton Shares Footage of His Dogs Playing in the Puddles During a Rainy Day Outing
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Wears Camo in Visit to Charity That Previously Was Championed by Prince Philip
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Sports Camo in Role She Inherited from Father-in-Law Prince Philip
Ella & Co Instagram
James Middleton Poses with a Turkey — and His Dog Looks Hungry