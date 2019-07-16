James Middleton Just Posted His Most Instagram-Worthy Pic Yet — of His Girlfriend and Dog Poolside!

Image zoom James Middleton/Instagram. Inset: Matthias Nareyek/Getty

James Middleton is soaking up the rays this summer — and capturing every moment of poolside fun!

Ever since Kate Middleton‘s younger brother made his Instagram public earlier this year, followers have come to expect adorable photos of his pet dogs. But Tuesday’s post shared a whole new angle of his golden retriever, Mabel — totally airborne!

James appeared to snap the candid shot from the pool, which Mabel is excitedly jumping into as he takes the photo.

Next to the flying pooch is James’ girlfriend, Alizee Thevenet, a French financial analyst based in London. Sporting a red bikini, Alizee is equally surprised and overjoyed to see Mabel launch into the water.

James, 32, brought Alizee on a family vacation to St. Barts in January, when they spent time with Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews.

“I had the chance to grew up in six different countries: Germany, Indonesia, Chile, France, Belgium and England,” Thevenet says on her LinkedIn profile, in which she describes herself as having a “multinational background.”

Kate’s younger brother is rarely without his gang of dogs — and in an op-ed for the Daily Mail published in January, James opened up about his battle with depression, recounting his darkest moments before seeking treatment. He also credited his dogs with providing emotional support.

“I recognize, too, the role my dogs — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel — have played in my recovery,” he wrote.

“Ella, particularly, has been my constant companion for ten years and she’s been with me to all my therapy sessions. In her own particular way, she has kept me going,” he continued. “As a result, Ella and I now volunteer with the Pets As Therapy charity and Ella is a fully-fledged therapy dog for PAT.”