James Middleton Honors Queen Elizabeth by Giving New Puppy a Royal-Inspired Name

Kate Middleton's younger brother revealed that like the late Queen, the golden retriever puppy was on a path to dedicate his "life to service"

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on September 26, 2022 10:37 AM
James Middleton puppies
Photo: James Middleton/Instagram

James Middleton is remembering Queen Elizabeth.

Kate Middleton's younger brother was inspired to name one of his new golden retriever puppies with a royal moniker as a way to honor the late monarch, who "peacefully" died on September 8 and was laid to rest in a state funeral last week.

In conversation with Hello!, James, 35, revealed that the pup will be called Bertie, the sweet family nickname for Queen Elizabeth's father, King George VI, whose first name was Albert.

"In light of recent events, I wanted a name that is a touching tribute to the late Queen," James explained.

The puppy, born in August to the Ella & Co. founder's dog Mabel, has another thing in common with the Queen: a life of service, as he is training to become a guide dog.

James Middleton puppies
Ella & Co/Instagram

Taking the first step in the journey, James recently dropped off Bertie at a Guide Dogs hub in England, where the pup will train in hopes of becoming a partner to someone who is blind or visually impaired.

On Bertie's future, James said, "It was incredible that the Queen dedicated her life to service, and in many ways Bertie the dog will be dedicating his life to service too."

King George VI with a Corgi (1948)
Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Commenting further on the state funeral, James told Hello! he was "extremely moved" and "still taken aback" by the ceremonies.

"It is extraordinary to see how many people's lives Her Majesty touched, not just in our country, but in the Commonwealth and around the world," he says of the Queen's impact. "My eyes have been opened even wider to that."

On the day the Queen died, Guide Dogs shared a sweet throwback photo of the monarch petting a golden retriever who was part of their program. The service dog was ready for the royal, with a Union Jack flag adorning their harness.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> meets Lenny the guide dog at North Hertfordshire College in Stevenage on Comic Relief Day in March 2003.
Anwar Hussein/WireImage

"The Queen met many guide dogs and service users throughout her reign and visited some of our sites to learn about our work," Guide Dogs wrote in an Instagram post.

Particularly passionate about dogs and horses, Queen Elizabeth was a lifelong animal lover and kept corgis her entire adult life. In a heartbreaking salute, on the day of her funeral, two of her corgis stood with aides to welcome her coffin to Windsor Castle before the committal service at St. George's Chapel.

The Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy are walked inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II.
Queen Elizabeth's corgis. GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty

PEOPLE has since confirmed that the pups will now be cared for by the Duke and Duchess of York — the Queen's son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

"The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the Duke and Duchess. It was the Duchess who found the puppies, which were gifted to Her Majesty by the Duke," a source close to the Duke previously said.

During a chat with mourners ahead of the Queen's funeral, Prince William said his Grannie's corgis are in good hands.

"They'll be looked after very well. Spoiled rotten, I'm sure," he said.

