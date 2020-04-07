James Middleton Highlights Importance of 'Unconditional Love' From 'Loyal Pets' During Coronavirus

Image zoom

James Middleton is giving a “big shout out” to all the furry companions keeping us company during social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new Instagram post on Tuesday, Kate Middleton‘s younger brother, 32, highlighted the importance of pets during a time where many people are in lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, including the United Kingdom. Middleton also announced he is launching Paw Print Fund, an organization dedicated to aiding animal welfare charities.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first picture, Middleton posed with his five beloved dogs Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel as he holds up a sign that reads “Paw Print Fund.”

RELATED: James Middleton Throws Social Distancing ‘Dinner Party’ for His Dogs: ‘Who Wants to Join?’

Image zoom James Middleton/Instagram

“Who else is experiencing friendship, comfort and unconditional love ❤️ from their loyal pets during this difficult time? 🐾 I want to give a big shout out to all our pets who our keeping us calm and helping us carry on!” the caption read.

It continued, “With this in mind today I’m launching The Paw Print Fund 🐾 in aid of animal welfare charities who support our nations animals & pets, be it helping to raise vital funds enabling these charities to continue with there amazing work and also support pet owners who have been affected by the pandemic and maybe struggling to look after their pets.”

Middleton then said money raised by The Paw Print Fund will go into other animal charity organizations such as RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), Battersea, an organization dedicated to dogs and cats, and Dogs Trust, the U.K.’s largest dog welfare charity.

RELATED: James Middleton Posts Rare Message About ‘Wonderful’ Sister Kate Middleton’s Royal Work

Image zoom James Middleton/Instagram

“In time I hope we can support more charities,” the post concluded. “Together, we can help support pets and their owners, helping them stay in their homes and prevent rescue centres from being overwhelmed.”

Middleton often uses Instagram as a platform to discuss mental health and highlight how his dogs Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel have helped him get back on track in his life.

Last month, Middleton threw his dogs a social distancing dinner party, uploading two pictures on Instagram of his crew around a dinner table, politely sitting in their assigned seats with napkins around their necks and kibble on ceramic plates.

RELATED: James Middleton Says Asking for Help with His Depression Is the ‘Bravest Thing I Have Ever Done’

Image zoom James Middleton’s dogs James Middleton/Instagram

In early February, Middleton returned to Instagram after an almost two-month social media break to open up the conversation about clinical depression once more. He uploaded an adorable photo of himself smiling on his bike, with his furry sidekicks in the front, cycling on Albert Bridge in London.

“We’re back 🐾 After a detox of all things social media Me, Ella & Co + our beloved bike are back 📸 . It’s been over a year now since writing publicaly about my experiences with clinical depression & how my dogs played a vital role in my recovery 🗣,” he captioned he post.

He added, “This year I want to focus on hi-lighting how amazing dogs really are, not just from a pet perspective, but how your physical & mental health can benefit too (and much more)🐶.”

Image zoom James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet James Middleton/Instagram

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Middleton, who announced his engagement to Alizée Thevenet in October, has credited his dogs with providing emotional support during his battle with depression.

“I recognize, too, the role my dogs — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel — have played in my recovery,” he wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Mail.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.