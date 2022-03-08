James Middleton Gives His Sister Kate Middleton a Shout Out on International Women's Day

James Middleton is paying tribute to the inspiring women in his life.

In honor of International Women's Day on Tuesday, Kate Middleton's younger brother shared a new photo of his wife, Alizée Thevenet, on Instagram. Alongside the photo, which shows his wife feeding a baby goat while surrounded by the couple's dogs, he posted a sweet caption that included a shout out to his older sister Kate, younger sister, Pippa Middleton, and mom, Carole Middleton.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Celebrating International Women's Day through our love of dogs, because they are Woman's best friend too 🐾 ❤️" he wrote.

"I am fortunate to be surrounded by incredible women, my wife, my mother, my sisters, my friends, my colleagues and many more who inspire me every day. Happy International Women's day," James concluded.

The Middleton family is close-knit and the three siblings have long supported one another.

In recent years, James has opened up about how his family has been by his side during his battle with depression. After visiting a private psychiatric hospital for a consultation, he spent almost a year in cognitive behavioral therapy, sometimes attending sessions with his family, including the Duchess of Cambridge.

"That was so important because that helped them understand me and how my mind was working. And I think the way the therapy helped me was that I didn't need my family to say, 'What can we do?' The only thing they could do was just come to some of the therapy sessions to start to understand," he told The Telegraph in 2019.

Kate had her brother and the rest of their family cheering her on as she hosted a carol concert in December. A special moment between the group was captured on camera. As the royal walked past her family's row, she looked over and caught the eyes of her younger siblings, Pippa and James, who flashed supportive smiles at their sister.

Middletons Kate Middleton and the Middleton family | Credit: Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty

James also gifted Kate, William and their three children with a puppy last year when his dog Luna had a litter of six cocker spaniel puppies.