James Middleton Makes First Public Outing with Fiancée Alizee Thevenet Since Announcing Engagement

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet are enjoying their first public outing as an engaged couple!

Nearly two weeks after Kate Middleton’s younger brother announced that he had popped the question, the pair stepped out in London on Thursday to attend the premiere of Apple’s new documentary, The Elephant Queen.

James, 32, and Alizee, 29, looked blissful together on the red carpet as they posed arm-in-arm and smiled for the cameras.

For the outing, James wore a white shirt with a navy jacket, jeans, and a pair of brown shoes. His new fiancée also kept it casual in a white shirt with a matching white skirt and a maroon corduroy blazer.

Alizee also wore a pair of black boots and left her long blonde locks down at her shoulders.

On Oct. 6, just one day after news of their engagement first broke, James confirmed the couple’s happy news on Instagram.

“❤️She said OUI ❤️,” he wrote alongside a smiling photo of the pair, which was taken after he proposed to the French financial analyst based in London.

“Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news,” he wrote, adding a sweet hashtag with their couple nickname, Jalizee, as well as some celebratory emojis.

In the selfie, which was taken in England’s Lake District, the pair have huge smiles on their faces, as Thevenet lovingly places her hand on James’ chest.

The sweet display of affection also shows off her stunning engagement ring, which appears to consist of a sizable sapphire. The jewel could be a nod to the sapphire and diamond engagement ring Prince William gave to Kate back in 2010.

James went on to share a handful of affectionate clips of the couple on his Instagram Stories. In the first post, the duo shared a playful underwater kiss as they spent time together on the water.

“I asked @alizeethevenet a question the other day…” he wrote alongside the clip.

A second post, which featured a slideshow of photos taken throughout the course of their relationship, went on to tease the bride-to-be’s answer.

“And she said…” he wrote.

Although the couple have kept their romance mostly under wraps, James brought Thevenet along to a family vacation in St. Barts with James’ sister Pippa, 36, and her husband James Matthews in January.

The couple were previously seen together in December 2018, when they went to the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund’s Christmas Carol Service at St. Luke’s Church.

Over the summer, James also shared a candid photo of his golden retriever Mabel excitedly jumping into the pool as Thevenet sported a red bikini.

Back in 2018, James’ mother Carole Middleton, opened up about her hopes for her son’s love life with U.K. newspaper The Telegraph, saying she hoped to have a “lovely daughter-in-law” someday.

“I’m definitely hands-on. I don’t find it complicated,” Carole said of her approach to motherhood. “My biggest fear [as her children grew up] was that I’d lose my family, but we’ve stayed close. There are times when they say, ‘Can you do this, or that?’ And I can’t quite. But they like the fact that I work. I have two lovely sons-in-law, and I hope I’ll have a lovely daughter-in-law.”

James’ outing with his fiancée comes as his big sister tours Pakistan with Prince William.