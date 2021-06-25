James Middleton and Fiancée Alizee Thevenet Get Dolled Up for a Glam Night Out

James Middleton and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet are red carpet-ready!

The animal-loving couple traded their usual casual country style for chic ensembles to attend the Bvlgari Magnifica Gala dinner at Spencer House in London on Thursday. They were all smiles as they posed for photos at the event, with James sporting a stylish navy velvet jacket while Alizee was pretty in a pink floral dress with long sleeves.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple got engaged in September 2019, but their wedding plans were delayed. Kate Middleton's younger brother shared in May 2020 that he and Alizee had planned to get married that month but changed plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton | Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bvlgari

James and the French financial analyst - who is trilingual and grew up in Germany, Indonesia, Chile, France, Belgium and England - celebrated one year of being engaged in September 2020 with a trip to Italy.

"It's a year since I asked Alizee to marry me 💍 … what a year it's been!" James wrote on Instagram. "Two homes 🏡 lockdown 🔐 two attempts at a wedding🤵👰❌, a litter of 🐶, launching of new company @ella.co 🐾 a beard shave 🪒 and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can't wait to take on whatever the future holds for us ✨."

He added, "We managed to escape to Italy ⛵️for a quick dip in the the sea, lots of 🍝&🍷 and now ready to face the world again."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

James is known for his beloved pack of dogs - and even credits his cocker spaniel Ella with introducing him to his bride-to-be! According to his interview with The Telegraph, James's pup approached Alizee in the South Kensington Club, where they were both having meetings, in the summer of 2018.