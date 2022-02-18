Kate Middleton's younger brother has credited his dogs with helping him battle depression

James Middleton Shares Footage of His Dogs Playing in the Puddles During a Rainy Day Outing

James Middleton isn't letting a bit of rain stop him and his dogs from enjoying the outdoors.

Kate Middleton's younger brother shared a video on his dog food company Ella & Co.'s Instagram page on Friday showing his beloved pets frolicking through puddles on a rainy day, not at all seeming to mind the bad weather.

"A pleasure to meet you, Eunice…" he captioned the post, referencing Storm Eunice in the U.K. (The storm was no joke — Prince Charles even canceled scheduled visits to Newport and Swansea on Friday due to Eunice.)

However, James also acknowledged that not all pets are as equally eager to get outside in the bad weather.

"High winds and heavy pelting rain can make even the bravest of dogs anxious," James wrote. "Make sure to check your garden fences for damage before letting dogs in the garden! The number of missing dogs spike when storms hit."

James also shared a link to his previous blog post about how to keep dogs well exercised throughout the winter months when it's more difficult to be outside.

James, 34, has previously gotten candid about how his furry friends have helped him through some "troubled times" in his life.

Kate Middleton's younger brother appeared on BBC's Sunday Morning Live to speak about his struggles with depression and how his dogs — particularly his cocker spaniel Ella — have helped him. In his interview, James said, "Dogs don't just change lives...they save them."

"They're a very, very loyal companion," he added. "For me, during troubled times and good times, they're my consistent."

The entrepreneur explained how Ella gave him the confidence in seeking help.

"I got this diagnosis and Ella came to all of my therapy sessions, which I was reluctant to go from the start," he shared. "But with her by my side, I really became confident in understanding that I had a mental illness."

James added, "I would go so far as to say that I owe Ella my life, and she doesn't know that."

In addition to Ella, James is also dog dad to Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala.

For Valentine's Day, James celebrated with his new wife Alizee Thevenet over a fondue meal.