James Middleton Always Sings This Disney Song When He Takes His Dogs on a Bike Ride!

It's no secret that James Middleton loves his dog-friendly bike — and his pets are just as thrilled to go for a ride!

Kate Middleton's younger brother opened up about his famous mode of transportation on the Instagram page for his new pet food business Ella & Co, named after his furry friends. He shared a video from his perspective during a bike ride, showing three of his dogs enjoying it from their front compartment — and set to a familiar tune, "A Whole New World" from the Disney movie Aladdin.

"Where ever I go, my dogs come too! When we go for a bike ride in London I always end up singing this song. 🤷‍♂️🎶," James captioned the post. "I cannot explain how much the dogs love travelling in the bike, they put their paws up, feel the wind through their ears and take in all the smells as they go on a magical carpet ride. ❤️🐾"

James, 33, reminded followers to spend plenty of time in nature.

"Enjoying the great outdoors is equally important for us as it is to them, so remember to take some time for yourself this summer 🌞," he said. "Your holiday may have been cancelled, but you can still enjoy some quality time outside with your friends, family and of course…your dogs!"

Last summer, James revealed that his custom dog bike had been stolen — and his dogs were "devastated."

However, he decided to turn his misfortune into a positive. He pledged that if the post reached 15,000 likes, he would make a donation to the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, “in support of their wonderful work [whose] residents have lost more than just a bike!”

His pet-friendly bike was later found. Having bought a new bike, he restored the original and donated it to the London animal charity.

“I know it will get lots of use moving various residents around from the elderly to the injured to the overly excited pups wanting to get to the park quicker!” he wrote on Instagram. "This bike brings me so much happiness, its my favourite way to get around London especially to take Ella & Co to the park where they get to spend more time running on grass than on the pavement.”

James recently appeared on BBC's Sunday Morning Live to speak about his struggles with depression and how his dogs — particularly his black cocker spaniel Ella — have helped him. Sharing a clip from his interview, James wrote on his Instagram on Monday, "Dogs don’t just change lives...they save them."

"They're a very, very loyal companion," he said in the video. "For me, during troubled times and good times, they're my consistent."

In the interview, the entrepreneur explained how Ella gave him the confidence in seeking help.