James Middleton Shares Personal Photos of His Pet-Friendly Beach Trips: 'The Dogs Become Mer-Dogs'

Kate Middleton's younger brother said a visit to the beach with his dogs "washes away all their anxiety and worries"

James Middleton's dogs "come everywhere with me" — even on the water!

Kate Middleton's younger brother shared an Instagram post on Friday for his new pet food business Ella & Co, named after his beloved furry friends, giving tips to pet owners about traveling with their animals.

"My dogs come everywhere with me, I just can’t leave them behind!" he wrote. "If you’re anything like me and bring your best friends along anywhere and everywhere you go it’s important to remember to keep them as comfortable as possible, as travelling can become quite stressful for dogs."

He added, "Over the summer we’ve managed to make a couple of trips to the beach where the dogs become mer-dogs 🧜‍♀️ 🐾 The smells, the sand, and salty water washes away all their anxiety and worries (yes dogs have mental health too!) and it reminds me how important it is to give the dogs a holiday!"

The entrepreneur included photos of his dog pack piled into a red boat — just like they're often seen around London riding in his pet-friendly bike!

Another photo showed his fiancée Alizee Thevenet on the beach playing fetch with his golden retriever, Mabel.

James, 33, included tips for traveling with dogs with a car such as keeping pets cool, making sure they're secure and bringing along a favorite toy as a comfort item.

James also posted to his personal Instagram page on Friday, sharing that he, Alizee and his dogs — Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala — are continuing to enjoy the summer weather.

"When you think it’s nearly autumn 🍂 but September throws you a heatwave," he captioned a shot of Alizee wearing a bikini and Hunter boots as they took the animals on a countryside walk.

James and Alizee recently enjoyed a yacht vacation in Italy to celebrate one year of being engaged. James shared in May that he and Alizee had planned to get married that month but changed plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.