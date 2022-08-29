James Middleton's Dog Welcomes a Litter of Golden Retriever Puppies: 'The Most Amazing Mother'

Kate Middleton's younger brother teased that the puppies had homes waiting for them — including "some very exciting news for one"

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on August 29, 2022 04:40 PM
James Middleton poses for a photograph with his dogs Inka, Luna, Ella and Mabel at a launch event for this year's Crufts and Friends for Life in Green Park, London.
James Middleton. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty

James Middleton shared some exciting news for International Dog Day!

On Friday, Kate Middleton's younger brother revealed that his Golden Retriever, Mabel, had welcomed a litter of eight puppies earlier this summer.

"A few weeks ago Mabel gave birth to 8 healthy puppies," he wrote on Instagram along with a video following Mabel's journey. "She passed all of her breed health screening tests with flying colours and has been the most amazing mother."

He added, "There are some wonderful homes waiting for the pups + some very exciting news for one which I look forward to sharing soon."

Kate, Prince William and their three children previously welcomed a Cocker Spaniel puppy into their family, which also came from a litter by one of James' six beloved pets.

Orla, which is a Celtic name meaning "golden princess," even posed with Princess Charlotte in her 7th birthday portraits and joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a charity polo match this summer.

Orla joined the family just before the death of their beloved dog Lupo, also a black Cocker Spaniel. Kate and Prince William, both 40, welcomed Lupo into their family back in 2012, about a year before the birth of their first son, Prince George. Years later, it was revealed that the royal couple got their pup to help them at a difficult time when William was about to head to the Falkland Islands for a six-week-long deployment.

James is a proud owner of dogs Ella, Luna, Inca, Zulu, Nala and Mabel.

James also credits his dogs with helping him in his battle with depression. In a candid January 2019 op-ed for the Daily Mail, James recounted how he overcame "debilitating inertia" by packing his dogs into his car and driving to the bucolic Lake District in northwest England. Surrounded by the hills, lakes and clean air, he was able to calm his mind with "solitary walks on snow-capped mountains," he wrote.

"I recognize, too, the role my dogs — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel — have played in my recovery," he added. "Ella, particularly, has been my constant companion for ten years and she's been with me to all my therapy sessions. In her own particular way, she has kept me going."

