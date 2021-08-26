James Middleton Shares a Glimpse at His Favorite Vacations — the Ones with His Dogs!

James Middleton is back with more pet-friendly tips — just in time for an end of summer getaway.

Kate Middleton's younger brother recently started blogging for his dog food company Ella & Co, and his latest post focuses on traveling with pups in tow.

"Some of my most memorable holidays have been with the dogs," he said on Instagram.

The new blog post, which includes several adorable photos of James' pups exploring new places, covers everything from where to stay to making sure your dog doesn't get car sickness. James even includes a handy list of things he brings for his pack in addition to food, including a first aid kit, spare towels, enrichment toys and "plenty of poo bags."

James shares one of his unique tricks to keep his dogs comfortable when in a new place: "Something I also do with my dogs is play soothing music. Believe it or not, music can have a comforting effect on dogs as well as humans."

James is known for bringing his six furry friends — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu, Mabel and Nala — along on local adventures with his custom-built dog bike. His dog bike even provided the inspiration for his first blog post.

"My passion for cycling with my dogs first started when I lived in London with my pack of six. Trying to get all the dogs in the car and off to a park in rush hour traffic was never easy," he wrote on Ella & Co's website. "Even walking down the busy streets with my dogs in tow was a challenge. I soon noticed parents cycling to school with their children, and thought what a great idea that would be with the dogs.

While James brings his dog on many of his vacations, he and fiancée Alizee Thevenet celebrated one year of engagement in September 2020 with a couple's getaway to Italy.

He shared a number of beautiful photos from the trip, which they spent aboard a yacht, on Instagram and reflected on the busy year.

"We managed to escape to Italy ⛵️for a quick dip in the the sea, lots of 🍝&🍷 and now ready to face the world again," he continued.

"It's a year since I asked Alizee to marry me 💍 … what a year it's been!" James wrote. "Two homes 🏡 lockdown 🔐 two attempts at a wedding🤵👰❌, a litter of 🐶, launching of new company @ella.co 🐾 a beard shave 🪒 and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can't wait to take on whatever the future holds for us ✨."