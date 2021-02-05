James Middleton Is Revealing His Dog Training Secrets (Listen Up, Kate and William!)

James Middleton, the dog whisperer!

It's no secret that Kate Middleton's younger brother loves his dogs, and now he's sharing his tips on making sure a dog is on their best behavior with fellow pet owners.

In a video shared Thursday on the Instagram page for Ella & Co, the pet food company James started last year, he gathers his six pets — cocker spaniels Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Nala and golden retriever Mabel — then jokingly asks them, "Paying attention?"

James, 33, then reveals that he'll be rolling out a new series of videos about training dogs over the next few months, all while his pups stay in their place until the very end of the video when a dog whistle gives them the go-ahead to move!

"Whether it's barking at the delivery driver, temporarily forgetting their name when called, raiding the bins or chasing a squirrel, I have experienced it all," James wrote. "So, each week I'm going to bring you a new training tip of how I train my dogs."

James warns he's not a professional dog trainer but spends time each day working with his pets to be on their best behavior — and from the looks of the video, it's working!

The dog training videos may be of interest to Kate and Prince William as they just welcomed a new puppy to their family!

Last year, James' dog Luna had a litter of six puppies that he raised with his fiancée Alizee Thevenet. He didn't keep any of the new additions, but one black puppy did go to his sister and her family.

The puppy joined Kate, Prince William and their three children — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — shortly before their beloved dog Lupo died in November.

This wasn't the first time James has gifted his sister with an adorable pet. He also gave Lupo, one of his dog Ella's puppies, to Kate and William in 2012 — the year before Prince George was born. James kept Lupo's sister, Luna, who is now the mother of the Cambridges' new puppy.

"The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted," a friend told The Mail on Sunday, which first reported the news.

In a op-ed for the Daily Mail published in Jan. 2019, James opened up about his battle with depression and even credits his pets with helping him through his depression.

"I recognize, too, the role my dogs — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel — have played in my recovery," he wrote in the Daily Mail.

"Ella, particularly, has been my constant companion for ten years and she's been with me to all my therapy sessions. In her own particular way, she has kept me going," he said. "As a result, Ella and I now volunteer with the Pets As Therapy charity and Ella is a fully-fledged therapy dog for PAT."

