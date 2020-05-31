Puppy Love! James Middleton's Dog Luna Welcomes 'Six Healthy Little Pups' — See Adorable Photos

The adorable news comes less than a week after Kate Middleton's younger brother announced that he had welcomed a puppy named Nala

Almost a week after James Middleton shared the exciting news that he had welcomed a new puppy named Nala, he announced that thanks to his dog Luna, there were a few more furry friends running around the house!

“6 little friends for Nala to play with,” Kate Middleton‘s younger brother, 33, wrote alongside a series of adorable photos and videos of the tiny pups together with their mom.

“A week ago Luna had three little pups at 5am, but we had to rush to the vets for an emergency c-section where another four pups were delivered,” he wrote. “Sadly one didn’t make it but there are six healthy little pups suckling away happy as can be.”

James went on to share that while he wouldn’t be keeping the puppies himself, “they all have lovely homes waiting for them” and that he would be “donating all the money from the sale of the pups” to Pets As Therapy, a U.K. charity he works as an ambassador for.

James is also a proud owner of dogs Ella, Inca, Zulu and Mabel.

James had previously hinted about the puppy news last week when he announced the arrival of his new puppy.

“Introducing Nala Middleton. She is daughter of Zulu & granddaughter of Ella,” he added of the 10-week-old puppy. “I cannot wait to share many adventures with her and the rest of the pack 🐾⛰”

“(Ps more very exciting news to share soon 👀),” he added.

James, who has been candid about how his pets have helped him throughout his battle with depression, announced in April that he would be launching the Paw Print Fund, an organization dedicated to aiding animal welfare charities.

“Who else is experiencing friendship, comfort and unconditional love ❤️ from their loyal pets during this difficult time? 🐾 I want to give a big shout out to all our pets who our keeping us calm and helping us carry on!” he wrote.

