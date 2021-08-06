Kate Middleton's younger brother James Middleton called opening up a new chapter with fiancée Alizee Thevenet "one of the most stressful experiences in my life"

James Middleton Just Took a Big Step with His Bride-to-Be (and, Of Course, His Dogs!)

James Middleton and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet are home!

Kate Middleton's younger brother shared on his Instagram page Friday that they purchased new home with their beloved dogs. James and Alizee smiled for a selfie in front of their new abode, sandwiching one of their black cocker spaniels.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think buying a house is up there with one of the most stressful experiences in my life," James wrote. "It's been a hectic few months moving in to our new home & we couldn't be happier. We are settling into our life in the country & the dogs ❤️ their new home."

James also shared a photo of all six of his pups — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu, Mabel and Nala —posed in front of a fireplace as well as a shot of Alizee enjoying some wine and cheese under their new roof.

While James recently started a dog food company inspired by his beloved pets, Alizee — who is trilingual and grew up in Germany, Indonesia, Chile, France, Belgium and England — is a financial analyst.

The couple got engaged in September 2019, but their wedding plans have been delayed. James shared in May 2020 that he and Alizee had planned to get married that month but held off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They celebrated one year of being engaged in September 2020 with a trip to Italy.

"It's a year since I asked Alizee to marry me 💍 … what a year it's been!" James wrote on Instagram. "Two homes 🏡 lockdown 🔐 two attempts at a wedding🤵👰❌, a litter of 🐶, launching of new company @ella.co 🐾 a beard shave 🪒 and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can't wait to take on whatever the future holds for us ✨."

He added, "We managed to escape to Italy ⛵️for a quick dip in the the sea, lots of 🍝&🍷 and now ready to face the world again."

James is known for his love of animals — and even credits his cocker spaniel Ella with introducing him to his bride-to-be! According to his interview with The Telegraph, James's pup approached Alizee in the South Kensington Club, where they were both having meetings, in the summer of 2018.