James Middleton and Ella

James Middleton is rarely seen without his crew of furry companions — and the red carpet is no exception.

The younger brother of Kate Middleton attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, bringing his cocker spaniel Ella as his plus-one for the night. The adorable pup walked the red carpet and posed for photos with James, who looked dapper in a burgundy velvet jacket and black bow tie. Ella also dressed up for the occasion, sporting a black and tartan “Pets as Therapy” jacket to represent a UK animal therapy charity.

In Dec. 2018, James shared on Instagram that he was “proud of Ella becoming a PAT dog this year.”

“Animals can provide a sense of calm, comfort, or safety and divert attention away from a stressful situation and toward one that provides pleasure,” he wrote. “Advocates of animal-assisted therapy say that developing a bond with an animal can help people develop a better sense of self-worth and trust, stabilise their emotions, and improve their communication, self-regulation, and socialisation skills. I am a huge believer in this & Ella has done so much for me and we look forward to sharing the love, Timmy tickles and many visits in 2019.”

James Middleton and Ella

James, 32, has also opened up about his own battle with depression and thanked his dogs for helping him through hard times.

“I recognize, too, the role my dogs — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel — have played in my recovery,” he said in a searing op-ed for The Daily Mail.

“Ella, particularly, has been my constant companion for ten years and she’s been with me to all my therapy sessions. In her own particular way, she has kept me going,” he continued. “As a result, Ella and I now volunteer with the Pets As Therapy charity and Ella is a fully-fledged therapy dog for PAT.”

In an Instagram post earlier this year, James shared a snowy selfie in the mountains alongside one of his beloved dogs. He captioned the picture, “I’ve been in that angst of loneliness, where you’re really alone in the universe. Luckily for me I had my dogs 🐾🐾”

James later revealed his reason for speaking out on his experience is to help change the stigma associated with mental illness.

James Middleton

The animal lover also recently opened up about his passion for beekeeping on Instagram, sharing that the activity helps him destress.

“Bee keeping to me is a meditation,” he captioned photos of himself at work. “It’s a chance to escape my mind and be so consumed by something that hours can pass by without knowing it. Meditation is a wonderful tool to help with stress, anxiety, depression and doesn’t just need to be practiced sitting down!”