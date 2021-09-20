James Middleton's Bride Alizée Thevenet Wore His Mother's Wedding Dress: 'It Fitted Me Perfectly'

Carole Middleton's bridal gown got a "second lease of life," says her new daughter-in-law

Alizée Thevenet's "something borrowed" for her wedding to James Middleton had an extra special meaning.

The couple tied the knot earlier this month in France, and for the ceremony, Alizée chose the same wedding dress that her mother-in-law Carole Middleton wore for her big day 41 years earlier.

"While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it," the French financial analyst revealed to Hello! "It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once, so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life."

The floor-length dress features an off-the-shoulder neckline, which the bride showed off my wearing her hair half up.

james middleton Alizée Thevenet and James Middleton on Hello! | Credit: Trevor Leighton/Hello!

Kate Middleton's younger brother also shared other details of their wedding day in the French hilltop village of Bormes-les-Mimosas with the magazine, including the special role two of their beloved dogs played.

"The flower girls Ella and Mabel were given the job of welcoming each guest as they arrived," said James, 34.

And following the town hall ceremony, the couple drove off to their beachside reception in a vintage 2CV.

"We couldn't be happier," he shared. "It was wonderful to finally celebrate with family and friends despite the challenges of a global pandemic but we were relaxed and knew the day would eventually come."

François Arizzi, mayor of Bormes-les-Mimosas who officiated the civil union inside the local town hall, told local publication Var Matin that although Kate, Prince William and their three children attended the wedding, they "did not want to steal the show from the newlyweds."

"I was able to interact with [William and Kate] in very poor English," the mayor quipped. "We talked about the charms of Bormes-les-Mimosas and its climate, banalities.... It was a simple moment, and I wasn't more impressive than that!"

"Prince William did not have any formal attire but wore a beige and off-white suit," added Arrizi, who said Kate wore "a long dress of a very light green color."

James confirmed in an Instagram post on September 12 that he and Alizée were married.