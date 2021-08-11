James Middleton Takes His Beloved Dogs on a Bike Ride to Announce His Latest Passion Project

Kate Middleton's brother is helping fellow dog lovers train their pups like a pro — his first topic? Biking with furry friends!

James Middleton is taking his dog training tips to a new blog!

Kate Middleton's younger brother shared a new video on his dog food company Ella & Co.'s Instagram page, which showed him cruising on his custom dog bike with his six furry friends enjoying the ride.

In the video, James announced a brand new project: a blog full of dog training tips!

"I put a lot of thought into the questions I get asked daily by dog parents. Though I'm no 'expert' by any means, I've been surrounded by dogs my whole life and, as most of you know, I live with six at home, so I've encountered just about every hurdle you come across with having a dog — from house training a puppy, to making life easier for an older dog," he wrote.

James continued that he decided to start a blog "to share my learnings, thoughts and experiences I've discovered along the way. I really hope it can be a useful resource for anyone with a dog (or who might be thinking about getting a dog!)."

James also mentioned his dyslexia, which he's had since he was a child and about which has previously spoken openly.

"Being dyslexic, it's going to be a bit of a challenge, so keep an eye out for the odd spelling mistake," he said in his video.

The first topic James tackles is biking with your dogs, which is appropriate given that he's known for his custom-built bike that allows his beloved pets to ride around with him.

"My passion for cycling with my dogs first started when I lived in London with my pack of six. Trying to get all the dogs in the car and off to a park in rush hour traffic was never easy," he wrote in the first blog post on Ella & Co's website. "Even walking down the busy streets with my dogs in tow was a challenge. I soon noticed parents cycling to school with their children, and thought what a great idea that would be with the dogs.

He speaks about familiarizing dogs with a bike to get started, followed by recommending different ways to enjoy biking with a pet.

James uses a Babboe cargo bike, which features a ramp and a door so even older dogs, like his 13-year-old cocker spaniel Ella, can easily join the fun.

"The song that goes through my head whilst I'm pedalling away is 'A Whole New World' from Aladdin," he wrote. "It feels like the dogs are on their own magic carpet ride. The dog bike has never failed to put a smile on someone's face, which is such a great feeling."

After James's pet-friendly bike was stolen in 2019, he found a way to help other dogs enjoy cycling. Having already purchased a replacement bike, he donated the recovered set of wheels to the animal charity Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

James previously opened up about his battle with depression, recounting his darkest moments before seeking treatment a little over a year ago. He also credited his dogs with providing emotional support."I recognize, too, the role my dogs — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel — have played in my recovery," he wrote.