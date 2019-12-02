James Middleton and Fiancé Alizee Thevenet Go Christmas Tree Shopping — with His Famous Dog Bike!

James Middleton‘s unique bike can do more than cart his beloved dogs around town — it’s also helping him get ready for Christmas!

Kate Middleton‘s younger brother and his new fiancé, Alizee Thevenet, got in the spirit of the holiday season by picking out a Christmas tree in London’s Battersea Park. One of James’ black cocker spaniels came along for the outing but had to walk — the bike that James usually lets his pups ride in was occupied by their fir.

The couple even shared a little PDA, with James planting a kiss on Alizee’s head.

James revealed this summer that his pet-friendly bike was stolen, adding that “Ella & Co are devastated.”

“Taking the dogs out on the bike brings me so much joy and to all those we meet on the way,” he wrote on Instagram.

The bike was recovered but badly damaged. However, James turned the situation around by restoring the ride and donating it to the animal charity Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

“I know it will get lots of use moving various residents around from the elderly to the injured to the overly excited pups wanting to get to the park quicker!” he said, adding, “This bike brings me so much happiness, its my favourite way to get around London especially to take Ella & Co to the park where they get to spend more time running on grass than on the pavement.”

James, 32, has credited his pack of dogs with helping him deal with his depression — and recently shared that he has “one request” when he does interviews: to “bring a dog 🐾 or 2 or 3,4,5 🐾 – they give me the courage to speak openly, freely & without fear of judgment especially when I talk about my experience with depression 🗣.”

James can also thank his cocker spaniel Ella for leading him straight to the woman he will soon marry!

Kate’s brother revealed the details of how he crossed paths with Alizee for the first time in a candid interview. According to The Telegraph, James’ beloved dog approached her in the South Kensington Club, where they were both having meetings, in the summer of 2018.

James asked the 29-year-old financial analyst — who is trilingual and grew up in Germany, Indonesia, Chile, France, Belgium and England — to marry him in the Lake District in September. It was the location of one of their first getaways as a couple — and a place where the Middleton family vacationed when James, Kate and Pippa were growing up. (Kate even wrote a note that was posted during the Chelsea Flower Show that said it was a place she loved to go “boulder hopping” when she was a child.)