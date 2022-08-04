James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet's Relationship Timeline

James Middleton (Kate Middleton's younger brother) and French financial analyst Alizee Thevenet have dogs to thank for their love story — and a quick scroll through the couple's Instagrams will reveal they are all about the canine life.

Middleton credits Ella, his black cocker spaniel, with introducing him to his future wife. Ella happened to walk up to Thevenet and brought the two together. Since that fateful first meeting, the two have taken plenty of trips, weathered a pandemic that brought several wedding postponements and welcomed many more pets to their family — including a litter of puppies, sheep and even a hive of bees!

The couple got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot in southeastern France in 2021. Middleton has also launched several projects since meeting Thevenet, including his dog wellness brand Ella & Co. and the Paw Print Fund, which supports animal welfare charities.

From picnic date nights to their sentimental wedding, here's everything to know about James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet's relationship.

Summer 2018: James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet meet

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Middleton and Thevenet were "introduced" by his dog Ella.

"The two of us were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea," Middleton told The Telegraph. "Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself to the water bowl across the terrace. However, she made a beeline for Alizee. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella back."

Thevenet thought Middleton was a server and ordered a drink while petting the dog.

"Little did I know, I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella," he shared. "If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."

January 3, 2019: James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet take a vacation with Pippa Middleton

Thevenet and Middleton slipped away for a trip to ​​St. Barts with his sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews.

A month prior, Thevenet had been spotted attending a Christmas service with Middleton, but she hid her face from the cameras to maintain privacy. Their St. Barts vacation marked the first time the couple had been publicly seen together.

May 7, 2019: James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet become Instagram official

James Middleton Instagram

The couple made their romance public when Middleton posted a selfie of the two enjoying a boat ride in matching red sweaters. "Sail away with me," he captioned the shot.

July 16, 2019: James Middleton shares a picture of Alizee Thevenet and his dog Mabel

Over time, Thevenet began popping up on Middleton's Instagram more often, including a sweet action shot of Thevenet laughing as Middleton's dog Mabel plunged into the pool.

October 5, 2019: James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet are engaged

James Middleton Instagram

Congratulations were in order for the couple in fall 2019 when Middleton popped the question to Thevenet with a sapphire engagement ring. The ring appeared to be an emerald-cut sapphire in an Art Deco style and resembled Kate's iconic sapphire and diamond ring that was originally worn by Princess Diana.

Middleton confirmed their engagement with an Instagram post of himself and his new fiancée in the Lake District, U.K. "She said OUI," he wrote. "Our secret is out but we couldn't be happier to share the news."

October 14, 2019: James Middleton discusses his wedding plans with Alizee Thevenet

In an interview with The Telegraph, Middleton hinted at his wedding plans, notably that he and Thevenet would likely have a small gathering instead of a large event. "We're a pretty relaxed couple," he said of their plans for a quiet celebration. "That's probably what we will end up doing. I've had enough of big weddings!"

He also spoke candidly about his struggles with depression and mental health.

"I couldn't sleep, I couldn't read a book, I couldn't watch a film, I couldn't eat," he recalled. With therapy and support from his dogs, Middleton was able to get through the tough period and has since made it a priority to speak openly about mental health to help end the stigma.

Sharing his love of dogs has also become a personal mission for Middleton; he often brings them along for interviews and has become an amateur trainer.

October 17, 2019: James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet make their first public appearance as an engaged couple

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

The newly-engaged pair posed on the red carpet at the premiere of the documentary The Elephant Queen just a few weeks after sharing their happy news. They wore coordinated textured blazers, with Thevenet donning a burgundy velvet coat over her white dress and boots and Middleton opting for a blue corduroy jacket and jeans.

November 7, 2019: James Middleton shares "first family photo" with Alizee Thevenet and dogs

James Middleton Instagram

Shortly after opening up about his depression, Middleton thanked followers for their support and shared the "first family photo" of himself with Thevenet and their canine crew. "It would be a full time job to reply to each person, but know I'm truly touched by the messages and those that have shared their stories and journeys with me," he wrote. "In light of this, I wanted to share our first family photo. Not that long ago I had forgotten what it was like to laugh with genuine happiness — today I don't have to pretend to smile."

December 2, 2019: James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet go Christmas tree shopping with his "dog bike"

The couple transported their first Christmas tree as an engaged couple via Middleton's "dog bike," which he typically uses to cart his dogs around town. They were joined by one of their dogs for the outing, who walked with Thevenet as Middleton biked with the tree.

May 31, 2020: James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet welcome a litter of puppies

The Middleton-Thevenet family grew by six when their dog Luna gave birth to a litter of pups. "A week ago Luna had three little pups at 5am, but we had to rush to the vets for an emergency c-section where another four pups were delivered," Middleton shared on Instagram. "Sadly one didn't make it but there are six healthy little pups suckling away happy as can be."

The couple, who were already pet parents to Ella, Inka, Zulu, Mabel and Nala, found loving homes for each puppy, though saying goodbye was emotional for Middleton. Luckily, one of the pups stayed in the family — his sister Kate and brother-in-law Prince William adopted one.

August 24, 2020: James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet have an outdoor date night

Middleton brought the romance when he arranged an outdoor date night for the couple — and the dogs, of course — and a gift for Thevenet. "Alizee and I haven't been on a date for AGES … so I decided to surprise her with a little picnic with the dogs and a special little gift," Middleton wrote on Instagram, adding that he presented his fiancée with a Bulgari necklace.

September 4, 2020: James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet honor their one-year engagement anniversary

James Middleton Instagram

The pair kept up the romantic vibes as they set sail on an Italian yacht trip to celebrate their one-year engagement anniversary. Middleton documented the trip on Instagram and mentioned some of the milestones the couple had marked that year — including that they had to reschedule their wedding twice.

"It's a year since I asked Alizee to marry me 💍 … what a year it's been!" he wrote. "Two homes 🏡 lockdown 🔐 two attempts at a wedding🤵👰❌, a litter of 🐶, launching of new company @ella.co 🐾 a beard shave 🪒 and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can't wait to take on whatever the future holds for us."

September 18, 2020: James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet enjoy a beach trip

The whole pack tagged along to enjoy some late summer sun when Middleton and Thevenet embarked on a boat ride and beach trip.

"Over the summer we've managed to make a couple of trips to the beach where the dogs become mer-dogs 🧜‍♀️ 🐾," Middleton shared on the Ella & Co. Instagram. "The smells, the sand, and salty water washes away all their anxiety and worries (yes dogs have mental health too!) and it reminds me how important it is to give the dogs a holiday!" He posted a handful of pictures of their adventures, including one of Thevenet tossing a ball for Mabel.

June 25, 2021: James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet step out for a red carpet event

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

The couple live a relatively quiet life but occasionally get glam, as they did while attending the Bvlgari Magnifica Gala dinner in June 2021. Thevenet wore a pink long-sleeve gown with a low V-neck bodice, while Middleton wore a blue velvet jacket.

August 6, 2021: James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet buy a house

A few weeks before their wedding, Middleton and Thevenet purchased their first home together. "I think buying a house is up there with one of the most stressful experiences in my life," Middleton wrote on Instagram with photos of the new digs, including a cute shot of Thevenet snacking on wine and cheese. "It's been a hectic few months moving in to our new home & we couldn't be happier. We are settling into our life in the country & the dogs ❤️their new home."

Middleton previously wrote for The Telegraph, "We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

September 11, 2021: James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet get married

James Middleton Instagram

Two years after getting engaged, Middleton and Thevenet tied the knot in the south of France. Their initial wedding plans had been derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the couple went on to have an intimate celebration with family and friends.

"Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷," Middleton wrote on Instagram after the wedding. "Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village [of] Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am."

Thevenet wore a bohemian, off-the-shoulder dress and kept her hair loose.

September 13, 2021: James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet's officiant opens up about the wedding

While Middleton and Thevenet's wedding celebration was fairly low-key and private, their officiant spilled a few details from the big day. Kate, Prince William and their children Charlotte, George and Louis attended the wedding, but no photos of the event were shared. The Duke and Duchess reportedly kept a low profile to keep the spotlight on the bride and groom.

About 50 people attended the wedding, according to Bormes-les-Mimosas Mayor François Arrizi, who officiated the ceremony. ​​"The bride and groom were very happy," Arrizi said. "They were able to pose and take photos on the square of the town hall, and the two dogs, who are at the origin of their meeting, also took part. They then went to a private area to celebrate."

September 20, 2021: Alizee Thevenet reveals she wore James Middleton's mother's dress on her wedding day

Thevenet's dress was more than just pretty — it had deep sentimental meaning. Thevenet told Hello! that the dress belonged to her mother-in-law, Carole Middleton.

"While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it," Thevenet said. "It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once, so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life."

February 14, 2022: James Middleton and Alizee Thenevet celebrate Valentine's Day with fondue

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

The newlyweds shared the love on Valentine's Day by indulging in fondue by the fire with their dogs. ​​"The way to a French girl's heart. Happy Valentine's Day," Middleton wrote on Instagram.

March 8, 2022: James Middleton honors Alizee Thevenet on International Women's Day

On March 8, Middleton paid homage to the strong women in his life, including his wife. "Celebrating International Women's Day through our love of dogs, because they are Woman's best friend too 🐾 ❤️," he wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Thevenet feeding a baby goat while surrounded by their dogs. "I am fortunate to be surrounded by incredible women, my wife, my mother, my sisters, my friends, my colleagues and many more who inspire me every day."