Kate Middleton Is Going to Be an Aunt Again! James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet Expecting First Child

Congratulations are in order for parents-to-be James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet!

Kate Middleton's younger brother announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, he shared two photos of Alizee with her hand resting under her baby bump. "We couldn’t be more excited," he captioned the post.

On his Ella & Co. company social media page — named after his beloved pooch Ella, who died earlier this year — they showed another view of the bump with two of their dogs: "We have a new member of the pack coming soon, we couldn’t be more excited."

James added to both posts, "It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."

James — who is a proud dog dad to his pups: Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala, and Isla — and Alizee tied the knot in 2021.

The new addition will be the seventh grandchild for Carole and Michael Middleton. James' baby will also be a new cousin for Princess Kate and Prince William's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — as well as Pippa Middleton's three children — Arthur, Grace and Rose — with her husband James Matthews.

James credited Ella with introducing him to Alizee.

"The two of us were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea," he previously told The Telegraph. "Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself to the water bowl across the terrace. However, she made a beeline for Alizee. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella back."

Alizee thought James was a server and ordered a drink while petting the dog.

"Little did I know, I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella," he shared. "If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club, and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."

Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton are expecting their first child. getty

James popped the question to the French financial analyst — who is trilingual and grew up in Germany, Indonesia, Chile, France, Belgium and England — in fall 2019 with a sapphire engagement ring.

After their wedding got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple tied the knot in the south of France in Sept. 2021.

"Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷," James wrote on Instagram after the wedding. "Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village [of] Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am."