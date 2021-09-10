Love, Travel and Dogs! James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet's Sweetest Photos Together
Kate Middleton's younger brother has his own love story
James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet made their relationship Instagram official in May 2019, with Kate Middleton's brother posting a selfie (in which they wear matching sweaters!) with the caption "Sail away with me."
James credited his beloved dog, Ella, with introducing him to his bride. According to The Telegraph, James' beloved dog approached Alizee in the South Kensington Club, where they were both having meetings, in the summer of 2018.
The couple confirmed their engagement in October 2019, with Alizee posing with her sapphire engagement ring on display.
"She said OUI," James wrote on Instagram, referring to Alizee's French background.
Alizee clearly shares James' love for animals, including his six dogs.
The duo even raised a litter of puppies, including one which went to Kate Middleton and her family.
James surprised Alizee with a picnic date night in August 2020, complete with a picnic rug, vibrant flowers and their beloved pooches.
They're always up for an adventure ... and documenting them with dog-photobombed selfies.
The couple bought a home together in August 2021.
"I think buying a house is up there with one of the most stressful experiences in my life," James wrote. "It's been a hectic few months moving in to our new home & we couldn't be happier. We are settling into our life in the country & the dogs ❤️ their new home."