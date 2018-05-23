James Corden Came to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Evening Reception Dressed as Henry VIII!

Royal wedding guests may have had a strict dress code to follow, but leave it to James Corden to add a touch of humor to the stringent guidelines.

At Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s private evening reception on Saturday, the late night show host, 39, took cues from another well-known royal.

“James Corden came in last, arriving in a Henry VIII costume, saying he didn’t know what to wear to a royal wedding,” a guest tells PEOPLE. “He had taken notes all the way through the day. He was making quips about that.”

Corden changed into the costume just before he took over hosting duties for the entertainment portion of the evening following the speeches.

Corden also attended the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, and recalled his experience on The Late Late Show on Monday night.

“It was so lovely,” he told the audience. “I’ve known Prince Harry about seven years now and it was wonderful. It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I’ve ever been to. It was gorgeous, it was a whole affair, it was happy, it was joyous, it was uplifting.”

But there was one part of the service, which included a gospel choir singing “Stand By Me” and Markle’s pastor giving a 10-minute sermon, that Corden had trouble getting through.

“The worst part of the ceremony for me was there was flowers everywhere, the most beautiful flowers you’ve ever seen. And I get quite bad allergies if I’m in such close proximity to flowers, so for a lot of the ceremony, I just needed to sneeze,” he said. “Right at the point when the archbishop was saying, ‘If anyone knows of any reason…’ and I was like, ‘Please don’t sneeze. Please don’t sneeze.’ ”

Luckily, Corden kept it together. “I had to do one of those internal sneezes,” the father of three admitted. “I think I got away with it.”