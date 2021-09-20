Double Duchesses and a Pair of Princes to Meet 007 at the James Bond No Time to Die World Premiere

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will represent the royals the world premiere of Daniel Craig's final turn as James Bond in No Time To Die

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (3L) and his wife Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talk with his father Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R) and his wife Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

It's time for a double duchess and two tuxedoed princes as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall team up at the world premiere of the latest James Bond movie next week.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are the guests of honor at the opening of the long-delayed James Bond outing No Time to Die.



The royals will attend the premiere at London Royal Albert Hall on September 28 to meet 007, it was announced early Monday.



The glamorous evening marks a return to top-level film premieres — and the royals to the red carpet — after the long COVID-caused pause in the opening.

No Time To Die Daniel Craig | Credit: Nicola Dove/MGM

The royal duos are set for a treat that will be the envy of Bond fans worldwide as they are scheduled to meet some of the cast including Bond himself, Daniel Craig, who marks his last outing in the role in this 25th movie in the James Bond franchise.

Billie Eilish Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Also among the guests will be a number of health care workers and members of the armed forces who have been invited to the event to thank them for their "extraordinary contribution to the nation's response to the Covid pandemic," the palace said.



The evening will benefit charities supporting past and present members of MI5, MI6, GCHQ and U.K. special forces.

The evening will also enable the princes to promote relevant interests: Charles, 72, is Patron of The British Film Institute which promotes understanding of and access to film and television culture and operates a film archive.