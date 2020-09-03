Jameela Jamil Slams U.K. Reports She's 'Quarantining' with Meghan Markle: 'I've Met This Woman Once'

Jameela Jamil said she has been "harassed" ever since she first condemned the U.K. media's "racist" coverage of the Duchess of Sussex

Jameela Jamil is setting the record straight on her relationship with Meghan Markle.

The Good Place star shared a headline from U.K. outlet the Daily Express, stating that she was quarantining with Meghan and Prince Harry at their new Santa Barbara home.

"I’ve met this woman once ever," Jamil said on Instagram. "Best friends now living together during lockdown?!"

The actress, 34, continued that she and her family have been "harassed" after she condemned the U.K. media's "racist" coverage of the Duchess of Sussex, 39.

"Now they are hyperbolizing some relationship they have decided I have with her to make it seem as if i am saying these things out of 'loyalty' rather than because it’s right to call out misogyny and racism when you see it because an attack against her, is an attack on all WOC/Black women," she continued. "She’s the symbol of hope and power to be deconstructed before any of us get any delusions of grandeur."

Jamil ended her caption: "It's almost as if they don’t have something important to talk about... like a pandemic, global economic crisis, climate disaster, political unrest...."

Jamil most recently supported Meghan after the mother of one encouraged people to vote in the upcoming U.S. election, sparking backlash. Jamil tweeted that the royal family "may be more embarrassed" by Prince Andrew following accusations of a sexual encounter with an underage woman and his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"I *THINK* they may be more embarrassed by their alleged resident pedo Andrew who was besties with a sex trafficker, than an American supporting women voting in her own country, and loosely referencing the importance of general democracy which is being threatened here currently," she said.

Jamil also responded to a fan's question asking why people want to "hate" Meghan.

"Because she’s not white," she said. "And because she’s smart, strong, opinionated, rebellious, beautiful, happy and has everything they never will. She’s a terrifying threat to patriarchy because she doesn’t fit the stereotype for women. They discredit her because they can’t kill her."

Meghan handpicked Jamil to be part of the 2019 September issue of British Vogue, which the Duchess guest-edited.