Jack Brooksbank Wins for Most Unique Royal Bio Ever on Princess Eugenie's Family Website

Two weeks after Jack and Princess Eugenie tied the knot in the second royal wedding of the year, the groom has been officially welcomed to the family — with his very own page on the website of his new father-in-law, Prince Andrew.

The 32-year-old newlywed’s biography, which is accented by a portrait of the couple at their evening wedding reception, starts by describing his birth in great (and surprising!) detail.

“Jack was born in St. Thomas’s Hospital on 3rd May, 1986 weighing 8lbs, 1oz just 15 minutes past midnight,” it reads. “He was christened at The Guards Chapel, Wellington Barracks on 26th September, 1986.”

While most royal bios tend to list professional interests, Jack’s bio delves into his hobbies and love of sports.

“His hobbies are mainly sporting, including skiing, tennis and football – he is a keen Chelsea FC supporter,” it reads. “He loves watching live sporting events, as well as visiting the theatre and cinema. Jack and his family used to go annually to Cornwall where Jack would enthusiastically surf, rock climb and swim in the sea. When he was about 10 years old the family bought a holiday home in France and he has been going there ever since.”

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Eugenie, who works as as an associate director at London art gallery Hauser & Wirth, has introduced Jack to an interest in contemporary art, according to the biography.

In addition to supporting his new wife in her charitable endeavors, Jack also works with the Supporting Wounded Veterans charity, for which his father is Executive Director.

Jack is the U.K. brand ambassador for Casamigos, the tequila company founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber. However, his biography simply states that he “works in the hospitality industry.”

Just one day after her wedding to Prince Harry in May, Meghan Markle received her own page on the royal family’s website.

Her “About” page details her charity work and highlights her feminist viewpoint, but doesn’t include a mention of her acting career.

It’s a bit harder to find: You need to click over to her “Biography” page on the side, you’ll see more information about her acting career, her role on Suits, and even her lifestyle website, The Tig.

“After university Her Royal Highness worked as an actress, appearing in film and television,” the biography page reads. “She most notably played the role of Rachel Zane on the series Suits for seven seasons, completing over 100 episodes. Whilst working on Suits, The Duchess moved to Toronto, Canada where the show was filmed; she feels very connected to Canada, as it became a second home to her.”

Meghan Markle Marty Melville - Pool/Getty Images

On her “About” page, her work with organizations such as UN Women, World Vision and One Young World is highlighted, as is the activism she took on at an early age.

“The Duchess had a keen awareness of social issues and actively participated in charitable work,” her bio reads on the website. “Aged 11 she successfully campaigned for a company to alter their television advert that had used sexist language to sell washing-up liquid.”

“These early experiences helped to shape her lifelong commitment to causes such as social justice and women’s empowerment.”

The speech Meghan gave on International Women’s Day in partnership with UN Women is mentioned, with a quote published on the site that highlights Meghan’s stance as a feminist: “I am proud to be a woman and a feminist.”