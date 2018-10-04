Jack Brooksbank Steps Out Solo Ahead of Wedding to Princess Eugenie — Wearing a Nod to His Bride!

Jack Brooksbank looked relaxed during a night out — despite the fact that his royal wedding to Princess Eugenie is just a week away!

The 31-year-old groom-to-be — who works with George Clooney‘s tequila business, Casamigos (which the actor sold in 2017) — attended the launch party of Italian restaurant Harry’s Bar in Marylebone, London, solo on Wednesday.

And even though his bride-to-be wasn’t by his side, he found a stylish way to honor her. Jack looked dapper in a classic suit paired with a red tie — which appears to be the same tie he wore for his engagement portraits with Eugenie!

Jack “is a really lovely, very kind, down-to-earth man,” a family friend previously told PEOPLE. “He is great fun and has a great sense of humor. He is the first to laugh with you and not at you, and he is a practical joker, in a good way!”

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Jonathan Brady/Pa/Getty

The couple, who announced their engagement in January, are set to wed on Oct. 12 — and it will have several similarities to the wedding of Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry to Meghan Markle back in May.

For starters, Eugenie and Jack will tie the knot at the same venue, St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. A wedding in St. George’s Chapel indicates an intimate affair — at least for royals. (Prince William wed Kate Middleton in London’s Westminster Abbey in 2011, while his parents — Princess Diana and Prince Charles — got married at St. Paul’s Cathedral in 1981.)

In addition, they’ll be following in Harry and Meghan’s footsteps by inviting members of the public from across the U.K. for a a close-up view of their nuptials and greeting well-wishers on a short carriage procession after the ceremony.

Despite the similarities in their weddings, a friend of Princess Eugenie previously told PEOPLE that there is “zero competition” among Eugenie and her fiancé and Harry and Meghan.

“It is complete love, and there is room for all of them,” said the friend of the cousins and their partners.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Eugenie, 28, and Jack will also be adding an extra day onto their wedding celebration. The party will continue on Saturday afternoon with a festival-style event complete with a fairground and food stalls.