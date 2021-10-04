If true, it wouldn't be the first secret passage intended for the royal family's use

Princess Eugenie's Husband Spills on the Secret Tunnel from the Palace to a Swanky Cocktail Bar

Jack Brooksbank is spilling the tea on the royal family's secret passages — that lead straight from palaces to bars!

Richard Eden of the Daily Mail revealed that Princess Eugenie's husband confirmed the existence of an underground tunnel beneath the streets of London that allows for royals to sneakily hop over for a cocktail without the public's knowledge.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There is one to Dukes Bar from St James's Palace," Jack reported told Eden at a party in sponsored by Casamigos, the tequila brand founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber for which Jack works as a brand ambassador. "I haven't used it yet, but I'd love to check it out."

Dukes Bar is located within Dukes Hotel in Mayfair — and their martinis were dubbed "one of the world's best" by the New York Times, according to the bar's website.

"If the walls of this intimate space could tell a thousand stories…," they tease.

Jack Brooksbank Jack Brooksbank | Credit: David M. Benett/Getty

If true, it wouldn't be the first secret passage intended for the royal family's use. The White Drawing Room in Buckingham Palace is often used for audiences with the monarch and small gatherings, and ahead of larger events, the room is used for key guests to be presented to the Queen before everyone heads into a bigger State Room to mingle.

The room also has a secret straight out of a James Bond movie: a door disguised as a mirror and cabinet, which the Queen uses to enter!

Jack, who welcomed son August Philip Hawke with Princess Eugenie in February, recently made headlines for partying aboard a yacht in Capri with bikini-clad women. However, his mother-in-law Sarah Ferguson attributed the photos to Jack simply "doing his job."

"Jack, who was on the front page, is such a man of integrity," Sarah said during an appearance on The One Show Monday to promote her new book, Her Heart for a Compass, which is on sale now. "He's just one of my most favorite people. I call him James Bond, actually."