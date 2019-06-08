Jack Brooksbank Joins Wife Princess Eugenie for His First-Ever Trooping the Colour

Jack Brooksbank has another royal first in the books: his debut at Trooping the Colour!

The Casamigos brand ambassador, who wed Princess Eugenie in a fairy tale ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle this past October, appeared alongside his wife and members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the celebration of Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He rode in a carriage alongside his new wife and her sister, Princess Beatrice, though both sisters faced forwards and he took the rear-facing seat, wearing morning dress and a top hat. The sisters wore high-necked day dresses with black accents and black hats.

RELATED: Princess Eugenie Is Using Her New Husband’s Last Name Now — But Not How You’d Expect

Pete Summers/Getty Images

Since their wedding, Jack has been warmly welcomed into the royal family. He accompanied Princess Eugenie for the annual Christmas walk to church for the first time this past December, and even joined the Yorks last weekend when Prince Andrew reviewed the Troops and took the salute at the Colonel’s Review at Horse Guards Parade. The Colonel’s Review is the second of two rehearsals ahead of Trooping The Colour.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Getty

Jack also joined Eugenie and Prince Andrew on their March visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital for his first royal engagement.