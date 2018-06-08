It's the Most Royal Day of the Year! All About Trooping the Colour — and Meghan Markle's Debut

Now that Meghan Markle is an official royal, she’s taking part in one of the royal family’s signature events: Trooping the Colour.

The centerpiece of London’s season of festivities is this Saturday, when the country honors Queen Elizabeth’s birthday with the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony – and it’s one of the most spectacular royal events of the year.

The grand military parade, which takes place in June in hopes of favorable weather – despite the fact that high temperatures often result in fainting spells for at least a few unlucky bear-fur-garbed guards – is a national statement of pageantry to celebrate each British monarch’s official birthday, although Her Majesty’s actual birth date is April 21.

Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock

The royal family typically turns out in full force – with the men bedecked in military medals and sashes and the women in fascinators – for the big day, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and now, the newest royal family member, Meghan. Scene-stealers Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also be there as the royal family makes their grand appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Tim Rooke/REX Shutterstock

With more than 1,400 officers, 400 musicians and 200 horses in tow, the Queen is paraded in a carriage from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade across St. James’s Park to inspect her troops, receive a royal salute and take a salute of her own.

Here are six must-know things about the gloriously British spectacle.

1. The royal men each have their own regiment – and the Queen is the colonel-in-chief.

The Queen’s House Cavalry consists of seven regiments, split into the Mounted Guards and the Foot Guards. During each Trooping the Colour ceremony, one from among the Foot Guard regiments takes its turn presenting its regimental colors down the ranks.

Historically, a regiment’s colors were used as a rallying point on the battlefield. During Trooping the Colour, the regiments carry the Queen’s colors – resplendent in crimson silk and a union flag design with a central gold circle bearing the regiment’s name – along with their own regimental colors.

Queen Elizabeth acts as the Colonel-in-Chief of the five Foot Guard regiments, and each has its own royal colonel representing it. Prince Philip serves as colonel of the Grenadier Guards, Prince Charles of the Welsh Guards, Prince William of the Irish Guards, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, of the Scots Guards and Lieutenant General Sir James Bucknall, a retired British army officer and the only non-royal among the ranks, as the Coldstream Guards.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

2. The royal women ride in carriages – along with Prince Harry and Prince Philip.