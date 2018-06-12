It's Official! Meghan Markle Formally Joins Harry, William and Kate for Her Biggest Role Yet

And now there are four!

Meghan Markle has officially cemented her place in the key royal charity alongside husband Prince Harry and in-laws Prince William and Kate Middleton.

As expected, the new Duchess of Sussex is now the fourth patron of the Royal Foundation. The organization was originally set up to look after the charitable interests of William, 35, and Harry, 33, and subsequently Princess Kate, 36. Now the group has been renamed The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The change was made formal in a listing at Companies House, the official register in the U.K.

Soon after her engagement in November, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan, 36, would join the Foundation following her May 19 wedding — and even before then, Meghan began immersing herself in the causes she plans to champion.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Royal Foundation forum on February 28, 2018. REX/Shutterstock

She took an enthusiastic part in the first public forum of the Foundation in February, alongside Kate and William and her then-fiancé Harry. At the time, she described the cooperation of the fab foursome as “togetherness at its finest” and vowed to “hit the ground running” as she focuses on “girls’ empowerment and women’s empowerment,” among other causes.

PEOPLE understands she will have a role within the royals’ ongoing mental health initiative, and she has been visiting various people in the local community and charity sectors as she prepares for her new work.