It's a Royal Wedding Recycle! Meghan Markle Rewore Her Wedding Shoes with $40 Fascinator

When Meghan Markle stepped out for a wedding this weekend, she did so in a budget-friendly fascinator — and her very own white wedding shoes.

Attending the nuptials of Princess Diana’s niece Celia McCorquodale in Lincolnshire on Sunday, Meghan wore a blue-and-white toile print dress from Oscar de la Renta’s Resort 2019 collection. The long-sleeved silk cocktail dress retails for $5,490.

On her feet: The handcrafted satin shoes designed by Aquazzura last worn by Meghan to her nighttime wedding reception at Frogmore House and featuring cut-out detailing and a symbolic pale blue sole for luck.

Perhaps taking fashion tips from her new sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, Meghan contrasted her high-end luxe dress with a fascinator by British high-street brand Marks & Spencer. Wearing their Pillbox Bow Fascinator in cream, retailing for just under $40, Meghan swept her hair loosely up in a style not dissimilar to her own wedding day look.

Meghan Markle at the wedding of Princess Diana's niece on June 17, 2018. BAV/Geoff Robinson

The popular British department store has become a go-to for the new royal, who chose a pair of their classic tan gloves to accessorize her Sentaler alpaca coat worn to church on Christmas Day last year. Meghan also wore a black sweater from Marks & Spencer to attend one of her first royal engagements with Prince Harry back in January. The black knitted top completely sold out within hours of her appearance.