It's a Royal Wedding Recycle! Meghan Markle Rewore Her Wedding Shoes with $40 Fascinator

Monique Jessen
June 18, 2018 03:41 PM

When Meghan Markle stepped out for a wedding this weekend, she did so in a budget-friendly fascinator — and her very own white wedding shoes.

Attending the nuptials of Princess Diana’s niece Celia McCorquodale in Lincolnshire on Sunday, Meghan wore a blue-and-white toile print dress from Oscar de la Renta’s Resort 2019 collection. The long-sleeved silk cocktail dress retails for $5,490.

On her feet: The handcrafted satin shoes designed by Aquazzura last worn by Meghan to her nighttime wedding reception at Frogmore House and featuring cut-out detailing and a symbolic pale blue sole for luck.

Perhaps taking fashion tips from her new sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, Meghan contrasted her high-end luxe dress with a fascinator by British high-street brand Marks & Spencer. Wearing their Pillbox Bow Fascinator in cream, retailing for just under $40, Meghan swept her hair loosely up in a style not dissimilar to her own wedding day look.

Meghan Markle at the wedding of Princess Diana's niece on June 17, 2018.
BAV/Geoff Robinson

The popular British department store has become a go-to for the new royal, who chose a pair of their classic tan gloves to accessorize her Sentaler alpaca coat worn to church on Christmas Day last year. Meghan also wore a black sweater from Marks & Spencer to attend one of her first royal engagements with Prince Harry back in January. The black knitted top completely sold out within hours of her appearance.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now